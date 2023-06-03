“The highest achievement of this club’s history,” “Time to unfollow” – Fans blast PSG as they announce Lionel Messi departure

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced that Lionel Messi will be leaving the club at the end of the season. Fans on Instagram are reacting to the latest official disclosure.

Messi's departure from the Parisian club has long been expected. Christophe Galtier also announced ahead of the team's final game against Clement Foot that the Argentine will head to the exit door.

The Parisians have now released a video, captioning it thus:

"The club would like to extend its warmest thanks to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who also lifted a Trophée des Champions and two Ligue 1 titles with Les Rouge et Bleu."

One fan commented under the post:

"Messi played for your club is the highest achievement of this club's history. The king as well as his fans leave the club. Good luck PSG."

Another claimed:

"Unfollow time."

Another made a similar comment:

"Time to unfollow this joke of a club."

Here are some of the fans' comments:

Messi also confirmed his departure, telling (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“Thanks to the club, the city of Paris and its residents for these two years, and I wish them the best in the future.”

Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He had a difficult first season in France, scoring 11 goals and providing 15 assists in 34 matches.

Messi has scored 20 goals and has provided 21 assists in 40 matches across competitions so far this season. He has one game left.

Will Lionel Messi re-join Barcelona after PSG exit?

Lionel Messi's former club Barcelona have been one of the teams linked with the Argentine's future. Whether he rejoins the Blaugrana after his PSG exit is a subject that many are keenly following.

Barcelona manager Xavi was also quizzed about re-signing the Argentine superstar. The Spaniard told the media ahead of Barca's La Liga clash against Celta Vigo (via Barca Universal):

“The priorities are very clear. I would really like Messi to return. I have spoken with him, and I have already said that it depends on him. From here, apart from Leo, the other priority is a pivot. That would be the ideal scenario.”

Whether Messi completes a return to La Liga remains to be seen. Apart from the Catalan club, the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal has also been linked with a move for the Argentine.

