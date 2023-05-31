“The history they made speaks for itself” – Ronaldo Nazario makes interesting transfer claim on Lionel Messi and Neymar amid PSG exit rumors

Ronaldo Nazario recently opened the door for Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. to join Brazilian club Cruzeiro, where El Fenomeno is a 90% shareholder.

Both Messi and Neymar are on the verge of leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer. Messi's PSG contract is set to run out and the Argentine looks most likely to part ways with the club. Neymar, on the other hand, is reportedly a player that the Parisians are keen to get rid of.

With both superstar forward's futures in doubt, Ronaldo has made an interesting claim, saying (via Itatliaia):

"I really believe in the technical quality, the two have plenty of it. So much so that the history they made (in European football) speaks for itself. Now you have to physically see the conditions of the two, logically I would find a space in Cruzeiro easily."

Messi has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. MLS side Inter Miami have also reportedly made an official bid for the player, while a return to Barcelona is also on the cards for Messi. The Blaugrana, though, need to sort out their financial situation to register more players in the summer.

Neymar, meanwhile, has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester United are among the potential suitors for the Brazilian.

When Roberto Carlos picked Ronaldo Nazario over Lionel Messi and Neymar

Ronaldo Nazario's former teammate, Roberto Carlos, once picked the legendary striker over the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player in history.

Carlos claimed that Ronaldo, the 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning striker, used to stand out in training. The legendary left-back further stated that he is different that today's superstar players. he said (via GOAL):

“Ronaldo stood out in training. He was the best. There will never be another 'Fenomeno'. Not Neymar, Cristiano or Messi – 'Fenomeno' is unique."

Ronaldo had an impressive career. Apart from winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup, he played for clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter Milan, and others. Despite his many accolades, the consensus notion is that recurring injuries cut short his career.

