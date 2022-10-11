"The idea of the game that the three have is practically identical" – Eric Garcia claims Barcelona coach Xavi 'is a mixture of' two Champions League-winning managers

Barcelona centre-back Eric Garcia has stated that his manager Xavi Hernandez is a combination of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Spain head coach Luis Enrique.

Xavi, who was appointed as Barcelona's head coach in November last year, has helped the Blaugrana start the 2022-23 season on a positive note. He has guided his side to an unbeaten start in La Liga as the Catalan giants sit at the top of the table with 22 points from eight games.

Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman when the club were languishing in ninth place in the La Liga table and guided them to a respectable second-placed last season.

— @mundodeportivo Xavi has asked his players for 3 things:- To generate as much amplitude as possible- To constantly move to get unmarked- To shoot outside the box and be brave Xavi has asked his players for 3 things:- To generate as much amplitude as possible- To constantly move to get unmarked- To shoot outside the box and be brave— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/4zyj6asUJF

Speaking to Esport3, Garcia shared his thoughts on Xavi's tactical setup and likened his style to Guardiola and Enrique. He said:

"Xavi is a mixture of Guardiola and Luis Enrique. In the end, the idea of the game that the three have is practically identical. Each one has his nuances, but basically, it is about pressing after a loss and the release of the ball. It is what has always characterized Barça."

Xavi featured in 767 matches for Barcelona during his playing career, helping the club lift 25 trophies. Both Guardiola and Enrique moulded him as a player and as a future manager during their time at Camp Nou.

A 2010 FIFA World Cup winner, the Spaniard started his coaching career with Qatar Stars League outfit Al Sadd in 2019. He helped the side lift seven trophies during his two-and-a-half-year stint with the Doha-based outfit.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are currently at risk of getting knocked out of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage. The club are set to lock horns with Inter Milan at Camp Nou on Wednesday (October 12) after falling to a controversial 1-0 loss at the San Siro last week.

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reveals desire to return to Camp Nou

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has expressed his desire to return to his boyhood club after ending his stint with Vissel Kobe. Speaking to Gazzetta Dello Sport, he elaborated:

"I'll spend another year here [in Japan] and then we'll see. I'd love to return to Barça, it's my home, but I don't know in which role: as coach, sporting director or something else. In any case, I'll have to mould myself. I still see myself as a footballer."

Iniesta, 38, left the Catalan giants to join Vissel Kobe on a free transfer in 2018. He lifted 30 trophies during his 16-year stint at Camp Nou.

