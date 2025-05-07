"The idea was to play with Lionel Messi and win a World Cup together" - Ex-Argentina star reveals why he joined Barcelona in 2021

Former Argentina superstar Sergio Aguero recalled why he joined Barcelona in 2021 to play alongside compatriot Lionel Messi. Aguero and Messi are known to be close friends on and off the pitch.

Sergio Aguero signed for Barcelona as a free agent from Manchester City in July 2021, weeks before Lionel Messi's sudden departure from the club. In August that year, the Argentine was forced to bid farewell to his boyhood side due to the Catalans' looming financial crisis.

Aguero's run at the Camp Nou also did not end well, as he could make only five appearances for the club, scoring one goal. The former Manchester City superstar was forced to retire from football after being diagnosed with a heart problem in December 2021.

In an interview with The Guardian, Sergio Aguero recalled his decision to join Barcelona to play alongside his compatriot Lionel Messi. At that time, Messi's departure was not expected. Aguero said (via Ojogo):

"The idea was to play with Leo (Messi) and win a World Cup together, but then that thing happened with him (leaving for PSG) and I had my arrhythmia, so...Even though I didn't play, I felt like a champion."

Aguero fondly remembered his short time at the Camp Nou and praised the passionate fanbase.

"My last goal was against Real Madrid, which is not bad. Do you know what I take away from there? How passionate the fans were about the club. They were very good to me in the way they treated me. It was like I was Messi. I said: 'Look, I'm not Leo'. No, you're Sergio Aguero and you're good," the Argentine said.

Sergio Aguero was not a part of Argentina's squad when they lifted the World Cup in 2022. However, the Man City legend was beside Lionel Messi, celebrating his remarkable achievement as images show him carrying La Pulga on his shoulders.

When Sergio Aguero claimed Lionel Messi was 'excited to renew his Barcelona contract before unexpected departure

In a 2022 interview with Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV (via Barca Universal), Sergio Aguero claimed that Messi was excited to renew his contract with Barca in 2021. The Argentine was set to sign a new deal with the Catalans that season, but the club was unable to renew him due to financial constraints.

"When Leo Messi was about to extend his contract with FC Barcelona, every couple of days he got excited – ‘take a picture of me with the Barça shirt’, he used to ask me," Aguero said.

Lionel Messi's legacy at Barcelona will remain unparalleled, although football fans will always agree that the legend deserved a better farewell. The Argentine led the Catalan side to a club-record 35 titles and contributed 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 outings across competitions.

It remains to be seen if Messi ever returns to his boyhood side in some capacity. However, reports suggest his alleged sour relationship with president Joan Laporta makes it unlikely in the near future.

