"The idea is to wait" - Fabrizio Romano comments on Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool.

The 29-year-old Egyptian winger was sensational once again in the recently concluded club season. He scored 31 goals and assisted 16 times in 51 games for the Reds.

Salah has one year left on his current contract, with the Reds yet to find an amicable solution regarding his extension. Italian journalist Romano spoke about Salah while writing in his column at Anfield Watch. Here's what he had to say:

"Sadio's (Sadio Mane is tipped to leave Anfield this summer) situation will not affect Mohamed Salah's future, as these are two different negotiations. Neither depends on the other and above all for Salah's contract, there have been issues since December."

He added:

"There is still no agreement with Liverpool to extend the contract, but in this case, there is more time to improve the proposal. Salah does not intend to leave the club this summer. The idea is to wait these months and then make a final decision in 2023."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



New contract talks still broken - it’s only up to Liverpool. Mo Salah’s currently not planning for La Liga move. He’s not desperate to leave this summer - his contract expires in June 2023 when he could leave on a free, Mo’s only focused on Liverpool as of today.New contract talks still broken - it’s only up to Liverpool. Mo Salah’s currently not planning for La Liga move. He’s not desperate to leave this summer - his contract expires in June 2023 when he could leave on a free, Mo’s only focused on Liverpool as of today. 🔴🇪🇬 #LFCNew contract talks still broken - it’s only up to Liverpool. https://t.co/p4vRKS2U74

Romano, however, did have some grim news for the club's fans, hinting that the Egyptian attacker might leave as a free agent next summer.

"There is a serious possibility that he could leave Liverpool as a free agent in June 2023, but this will depend on the club and the possibility of improving their offer to Salah for a new contract. Liverpool still have time to hope and offer a different deal. Salah has no immediate plans to leave, but he's not accepting the current proposal."

Mohamed Salah has been a hit signing for Liverpool

Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah from AS Roma in 2017 for £43m. He was a rising star in Serie A but his prior flop spell at Chelsea meant that he was not tipped to be a red-hot signing for the Reds in the Premier League.

However, no one could have predicted what followed. Salah scored 43 goals in his debut season and won the PFA Player of the Year award. He has continued in his rich scoring vein over the following seasons while also helping his side win multiple titles.

Overall, Salah has recorded 156 goals and 63 assists in 254 games for the Reds and is in contention for the Ballon d'Or award this year.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 106 – Mohamed Salah has now scored 106 goals in the Premier League, making him now the outright top African goalscorer in the competition’s history, surpassing Didier Drogba (104). Pharaoh. 106 – Mohamed Salah has now scored 106 goals in the Premier League, making him now the outright top African goalscorer in the competition’s history, surpassing Didier Drogba (104). Pharaoh. https://t.co/Uj14sS9thV

He will be 30 when his contract expires in the summer. It will be down to the club to decide if they want to retain Salah in the future or let him leave on a free transfer in 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far