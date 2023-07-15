“The idea is to work together and continue to build this beautiful project” – Lionel Messi speaks for first time after Inter Miami announcement

Lionel Messi spoke out for the first time since his move to the MLS club Inter Miami became official. Messi is set to join the US club as a free agent on the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30.

The club announced that Messi will don the iconic No. 10 jersey for them. Messi is set to be unveiled as a new player for the club on July 16 at 7:30 pm ET. Speaking about his decision to join the club, Messi said (via the Evening Standard):

“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States.

"This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.”

Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami on July 21 against Liga MX side Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium in the league cup.

What MLS commissioner Don Garber said about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move?

Lionel Messi signing for Inter Miami is the biggest transfer in MLS history. Legends like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo, David Beckham, and more have previously graced the US football scene, but Messi's arrival trumps them all.

His arrival is expected to give the league new-found popularity among fans. MLS commissioner Don Garber expressed his delight at the Argentina captain's move (via Evening Standard):

“We are overjoyed that the greatest player in the world chose Inter Miami CF and Major League Soccer, and his decision is a testament to the momentum and energy behind our league and our sport in North America.”

Garber added:

“We have no doubt that Lionel will show the world that MLS can be a league of choice for the best players in the game. We look forward to seeing his debut for Inter Miami in our Leagues Cup tournament later this month.”

Inter Miami are the 28th-placed team in the 29-team MLS. Hence, Lionel Messi will need to get to his elements quickly to guide the team to a respectable finish. He will play under former Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino, who has been brought at the helm after Phil Neville was sacked.