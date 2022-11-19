“The most immature of them all” – Pochettino explains what ‘animal’ Kylian Mbappe must do to match PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino recently outlined the key differences between Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar.
The Argentine pointed out that while Messi and Neymar are already mature, Mbappe is yet to learn decision-making skills.
However, the Argentine lauded Mbappe's raw talent and technical abilities. He also noted that the Frenchman has already won a World Cup in his career.
Speaking to Sueddeutsche Zeitnug, Pochettino said:
"He is the youngest and therefore the most immature of them all. But: He has already won a World Cup (2018)! He's an animal - unlike Neymar and Leo. These two know exactly what to do, when and where. Kylian is still having a bit of a hard time deciding when and where to take risks and when not to."
He added:
"But that is only a matter of time. Kylian is on the way up, the other two - Messi and Ney - are already stable. Kylian has a charisma that is very appealing, he has technical quality but he's only 23."
All three PSG superstars have been in spectacular form so far this season. Kylian Mbappe has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 20 games.
Lionel Messi has scored 12 goals and assisted 14 in 19 games. The Brazilian superstar, meanwhile, has scored 15 goals and assisted 12 more in 20 games.
PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently said Kylian Mbappe is at the same level as Lionel Messi and Neymar
Kylian Mbappe got on the scoresheet in PSG's final game ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Auxerre. Christophe Galtier said after the game that Mbappe embodies their project and is at the same level as Lionel Messi and Neymar.
"He embodies the project, there can be no doubt. But when I say that he embodies the project, it is not that he is above the club, Kylian is at the same level as all the other players."
He continued:
"On the same level as Leo Messi who has an incredible career, who is the greatest player in the history of football. Kylian is on the same level as Ney.''
