"The most important thing in life is to love and be loved" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's daughter Maria opens up on advice from her parents

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's daughter Maria spoke about the values her parents have instilled in her, among other things, on Tuesday, January 14. The 24-year-old spoke to Vanity Fair Spain (via Goal) about what her parents have taught her, and the lessons she has learned from their valuable presence in her life.

Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra have raised three children: Maria, Marius, and Valentina. Cristina reportedly moved back to Barcelona from Manchester in 2019 to work on the family's clothing business.

"My parents have always advised me to find what I am passionate about. They encourage me to try new things, to accept failure and to keep searching until I find my calling, because when I do, full dedication will come naturally. They also remind me that the most important thing in life is to love and be loved," said Maria.

"In the end it all comes down to feeling loved. Even in situations where we feel out of place, they tell me to listen carefully to others, there is always something valuable to learn from each person we meet," she added.

“I was raised to understand the privilege of my circumstances and have always been aware that many do not have access to the same opportunities. This fueled my interest in addressing social injustices and I actively support causes that I feel strongly about. I recently collaborated with a Palestinian brand to create a capsule collection, donating 50 percent to Palestinians in need. Seeing the impact of this initiative reaffirmed my desire to use my platform to create positive change. While I enjoy ‘influencing’ others in areas I am passionate about, there is no greater purpose than using that influence to help,” Maria elaborated.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have not been at their best this season

Guardiola is going through immense distress with Manchester City's poor form in the Premier League. Reigning league champions City have looked like shadows of their past this season and are ranked in the sixth position of the table with 35 points.

Manchester City have often been criticized for giving the ball away cheaply when in possession this season, with even the legendary Guardiola's tactics being dissected. In October-November 2024, City went through a six-game losing streak across all competitions and followed it up with three consecutive defeats in December.

Perhaps the biggest shocker came for Guardiola when his team lost the Manchester derby 1-2 to city rivals Manchester United, who have struggled even more than them this season. Unfortunately, this came soon on the back of a disheartening 0-2 loss to Juventus in the Champions League.

