"The most inconsequential player" - Alvaro Benito blasts Real Madrid star and calls for Carlo Ancelotti to bench him

Former Real Madrid player Alvaro Benito has lambasted midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has been a key player for manager Carlo Ancelotti, contributing two goals and an assist in 27 games across competitions, starting 21 times.

Tchouameni was especially impressive in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg win at RB Leipzig a week ago. However, Benito reckons the Frenchman doesn't deserve to be on the field at the cost of Luka Modric, who scored the winner in the 1-0 La Liga home win over Sevilla on Sunday (February 25).

“Tchouameni deserves more bench time than Modric," he told Vamos of Moviestar Plus (as per Managing Madrid). "He has played again in his position, and he seems to me the most inconsequential player of Real Madrid.

"I still don’t know what he does well or what he stands out for. I still don’t dare to say that he is a great distributor, a great defender, a very good player in driving, in transition."

Benito concluded:

"I still don’t dare to make a prediction of what this guy is going to be and I have to demand more. Everyone should demand more, first of all Real Madrid.”

Modric scored an 81st-winner winner at the Santiago Bernabeu as Los Blancos reclaimed their eight-point lead atop the standings after 26 games.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Los Blancos are flying high this season.

Real Madrid are in the midst of a fabulous season. Ancelotti's side have a sizeable lead atop La Liga as they seek their second league title in three years.

They have also fared well in the Champions League, winning their first seven games, including a 'perfect' group-stage campaign. They won their first title of the season at the Supercopa Espana last month, but their Copa del Rey campaign came to an early end with a Round-of-16 loss at Atletico Madrid.

Nevertheless, Los Blancos are unbeaten in eight games across competitions since that defeat, winning six. They next take on Valencia away in the league on Saturday (March 2) before hosting Leipzig four days later in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.