"The interest of Chelsea is 100% confirmed" - Fabrizio Romano says Blues are having 'conversations with the agents' of South American star 

Chelsea are still in talks to sign Moises Caicedo amid interest from Arsenal. The Blues are keen on bringing in a midfielder before the transfer window closes.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea spoke to Brighton & Hove Albion a few days ago and has confirmed their interest in the midfielder. Graham Potter's side remains interested in the Ecuadorian despite having a £55 million bid rejected from the Premier League side.

Arsenal has also launched a move for the midfielder and has made a bid for him. Reports claim the Gunners have also had a bid rejected by Brighton, and they have outbid Chelsea by £5 million.

Speaking about the Blues' interest in Caicedo, Romano said:

"They're still having conversations with the agents and already spoke to Brighton a few days ago. The interest of Chelsea is 100% confirmed in Caicedo."

Moises Caicedo hands transfer request amid Chelsea and Arsenal interest

Moises Caicedo has confirmed that he has handed in a transfer request at Brighton & Hove Albion. The midfielder took to Instagram to admit that he wants to make the move away from the Seagulls this month.

He wrote on Instagram:

"I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador."

He added:

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity."

Brighton initially set a £75 million price tag on the midfielder before increasing it to £100 million. They are desperate to keep the player at the club and have refused to negotiate.

