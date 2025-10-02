"The internet is not ready for those 3 days", "Gonna be wild" - Fans react as Lionel Messi confirms dates for India tour

Football fans online were left elated as Lionel Messi confirmed his three-day India tour this December, announcing the dates and the locations for the events. This marks the first time the legendary Argentine will visit India in 14 years. On October 2, Lionel Messi took to his official Instagram to share a post confirming the G.O.A.T. India tour. The superstar will visit three cities - Kolkata on December 13, Mumbai on December 14, and New Delhi on December 15. He wrote:&quot;I’m truly excited to be visiting such a beautiful country as India this December. It will be a pleasure to attend concerts, youth football clinics, a paddle cup and launch charitable initiatives during events at iconic stadiums in Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and maybe one more city…these tickets will be available exclusively on the District app. It will also be an honour to be able to interact and meet with India’s biggest stars and top dignitaries. Thanks to The Satadru Dutta Initiative for making it possible to come back to India after 14 years.&quot;Fans took to X to react to Lionel Messi's post, with fans in India being excited for the events. Fans will get the chance to witness the legendary superstar, as tickets for the events will be available on the District by Zomato app in India. One X user wrote:&quot;The Internet is not ready for those 3 days.&quot;Mikelangelo FC @AFC__96LINK@AlbicelesteTalk The Internet is not ready for those 3 days.Indian football fans continued to share their excitement for Messi's tour:Ab @spaceboynovaLINK@AFC__96 @AlbicelesteTalk Gonna be wildRITESH JAIN @JAINREITESHLINK@AlbicelesteTalk Welcome GOAT to GOAT NATION Where count of fans and love will surpass argentina 😆MS 🫵🏻 @MesssiesqueLINK@AlbicelesteTalk THE SCENES WILL BE CRAZYYYYNetizens continued to share their thoughts on Lionel Messi's visit to India:Tanveer Alam @TanveerAlam7265LINK@ESPNFC A dream come true for football loversGrit 😎 @Gritbro_LINK@ESPNFC Messi about to dribble through Indian traffic harder than he ever did defenders 😂🇮🇳⚽Sheen Shahbaz @Shahbaz96182958LINK@ESPNFC Messi’s return to India highlights the region’s growing football influence — huge moment for fans and the sport’s developmentReports suggests Lionel Messi will also visit Ahmedabad as the fourth city during his tour, although it has not been confirmed by the legend himself. The three-day tour will include multiple events, including concerts, football clinics, and charitable drives. Tickets will be available next week on the District app. Lionel Messi last visited India in 2011 for a friendly with ArgentinaMessi - Source: GettyThis December will mark Lionel Messi's return to India after 14 years. The former Barcelona superstar last visited the country in 2011 to represent Argentina in a friendly game against Venezuela. The Albiceleste won the game 1-0, although Messi did not score. The match notably took place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where La Pulga will return during his visit to the City of Joy this year. Apart from Messi's GOAT tour, the Argentina national team is also set to play a friendly in Kochi, India, in November this year. The game is scheduled between November 10-18, while the opponents and venues have yet to be announced. However, it remains to be seen if Messi is a part of the squad, as that has not been officially confirmed. As of now, fans will look forward to seeing him in India during his visit in December.