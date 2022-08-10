"The most irritating player" - Former Premier League official Mark Clattenburg says ex-Liverpool attacker was the worst footballer he dealt with 

Ex-Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has dubbed former Liverpool forward Craig Bellamy the “worst” footballer he has dealt with in the English top flight. Clattenburg, who officiated in 292 Premier League matches, stated that he found Bellamy irritating off the pitch as well, admitting that he never got on well with him.

Bellamy spent two seasons at Liverpool over two spells. He first joined the Merseyside giants from Blackburn Rovers for a €9 million fee in 2006, leaving only a season later. Bellamy re-joined the club as a free agent in the summer of 2011, only to leave again after one season.

St.Anthony @Stephen4_2 Craig Bellamy fights for the ball against Zander Diamond of Aberdeen in 2005. Bellamy was a fiery character for a wee guy. Craig Bellamy fights for the ball against Zander Diamond of Aberdeen in 2005. Bellamy was a fiery character for a wee guy. https://t.co/AaNBuzGxAL

Despite having a couple of shots at making it big at Liverpool, Bellamy made more headlines due to his antics rather than match-winning performances.

Clattenburg, who had his fair share of encounters with Bellamy, revealed just how annoyed he was with the Welshman. He said (via the Sun):

“The worst one - and I’ve thought it for years - was Bellamy. He was just the most irritating player on the pitch - and he was irritating off it. He was downright rude and it didn’t matter what you said to him. I made mistakes against him but what he used to say to you, it was not acceptable.

“People say you should have sent him off and I did - incorrectly for diving. I cautioned him at Bolton for diving and it was a blatant penalty. He was a guy I just didn’t really get on well with.”

Bellamy featured in 79 games across competitions for the Reds in his career, recording 18 goals and 13 assists. He helped the Anfield outfit win the League Cup in the 2011-12 season.

Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez comes out on top in Premier League debut

Scoring once and providing an assist in Saturday’s (August 6) 2-2 draw with Fulham, Darwin Nunez announced himself in the Premier League.

Apart from pitching in with a couple of invaluable goal involvements, he also managed to emerge as the quickest player in the Premier League's first gameweek.

- @PassLikeThiago The highest speed recorded in the whole 21/22 PL season was 36.7KPH by Antonio Rudiger



Darwin Núñez was recorded at 36.5KPH vs Fulham in GW1 already … The highest speed recorded in the whole 21/22 PL season was 36.7KPH by Antonio Rudiger Darwin Núñez was recorded at 36.5KPH vs Fulham in GW1 already … https://t.co/yWKwUcIAlP

The Uruguayan forward clocked a top speed of 36.53 km/h against Fulham (via Jose Enrique).

Brighton & Hove Albion star Danny Welbeck came second with a top speed of 35.28 km/h.

Surprisingly Manchester City’s Erling Haaland did not make the top-five list.

Also Read: PSG star’s departure could lead to dressing room unrest due to his strong relationship with Lionel Messi and Neymar: Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar