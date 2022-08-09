PSG star’s departure could lead to dressing room unrest due to his strong relationship with Lionel Messi and Neymar: Reports

Leandro Paredes’ strong relationship with Lionel Messi and Neymar is making it difficult for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to discard him, a report from Le Parisien (via GetFootballNewsFrance) has claimed.

PSG are closing in on Napoli midfielder Fabien Ruiz, which could push the Argentine midfielder down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes. As per the aforementioned source, Paredes could even be totally omitted from the first-team picture. It is believed that he could be asked to train with the reserve team, similar to the likes of Julien Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa, and Ander Herrera.

Although Paredes is deemed surplus from a sporting perspective, the 28-year-old shares a great bond with Neymar and Messi, making him one of the most influential dressing room figures at PSG. Paredes is fluent in Spanish and is also popular with a majority of the Spanish-speaking contingent in the team.

Paredes, who joined the Parisians from Zenit Saint Petersburg for €40 million in 2019, has reportedly agreed personal terms with Serie A giants Juventus. PSG want the Bianconeri to pay at least €20 million for his services. Even if a deal is agreed between the two clubs, cutting ties with him would be far from straightforward.

Paredes has featured in 115 games for the club across competitions so far, recording three goals and 10 assists. His current contract with the Parisians runs until June 2024.

Lionel Messi and Neymar run riot in PSG’s Ligue 1 opener

Paris Saint-Germain traveled to Clermont Foot for their 2022-23 Ligue 1 opener on Saturday (August 6). The French champions put in a scintillating performance, recording an emphatic 5-0 win. Messi and Neymar stole the show, playing a part in all five goals.

Neymar opened the scoring in the ninth minute, latching on to Messi’s pass and thumping it past the keeper. The Brazilian then went on to assist Achraf Hakimi with a brilliant forward pass. Next, it was Marquinhos’ turn to get on the scoresheet, with the centre-back heading home from his countryman’s delivery.

Messi then turned on the charm in the dying embers of the match, scoring a six-minute brace. His first, which came in the 80th minute, was created by PSG's No. 10.

Messi’s second came through a sensational overhead kick, with the 35-year-old chesting down Paredes’ delivery and applying an acrobatic finish.

Edited by Samya Majumdar