Premier League side interested in signing Manchester United midfielder - Reports 

Newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder James Garner, a report from the Daily Mail has claimed.

Nottingham Forest finished fourth in the Championship in the 2021-22 season, qualifying for the playoffs. They then stepped up to the plate, beating Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town to secure promotion to the English top flight.

Garner, who was on loan at Nottingham in the 2021-22 season, played in all three Championship play-off fixtures, helping them back to the Premier League after 23 long years.

Nottingham Forest are now reportedly looking to bring Garner back to the club. The midfielder, who has risen through United’s youth academy, played 49 games for Nottingham in the 2021-22 season, recording four goals and 10 assists.

Murky midfield situation could encourage Garner to continue at Manchester United

The English midfielder did not feature for Manchester United in their Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, August 7.

Erik ten Hag played Fred and Scott McTominay as holding midfielders, with neither managing to produce anything of note as United slipped to a 2-1 loss at Old Trafford. If the duo's struggles continue, Ten Hag could be inclined to give Garner a shot sooner rather than later.

In an interview, Garner expressed his desire to make it big at Old Trafford and win Ten Hag’s confidence. Ahead of the pre-season, the defensive midfielder said:

“That's what I'd like to do; go on pre-season and impress, it's all up to me, really. It's down to me as a player to impress him and hopefully make a mark.

“It's huge (next season). I feel like last season my career has only just started, I'm still young, just turned 21 couple of months ago. I've had such a good season this season, with the national team and at club level as well. As you said, it's very important now to hopefully play in the Premier League next season.”

Garner could not quite turn heads with his performance in the 1-1 friendly draw with Rayo Vallecano on July 31. He has so far made seven senior appearances for Manchester United.

