"The key to this new era", "This guy is really a gem" - Fans in awe of Real Madrid star's showing in extra time win over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid fans on social media have lauded Jude Bellingham following their 4-4 (5-4) aggregate win over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semi-final. Bellingham was brilliant in his attack, and his presence in midfield proved to be a key factor for Los Blancos during the game.

Ander Barrenetxea (16’) opened the scoring for Sociedad, placing his shot into the net following a headed pass from Pablo Marin. However, Arda Guler chipped the ball past Alex Remiro to restore parity for Madrid after being set up by Vinicius Junior in the 30th minute.

David Alaba scored an own goal having deflected the ball into the net to give Sociedad the lead in the 72nd minute. Mikel Oyarzabal made it 3-1, having scored a brilliant goal after receiving a pass from Takefuso Kubo in the 80th minute.

Two minutes later (82’), Vinicius sprinted with the ball and directed his pass to Bellingham, who slotted the ball into the net. In the 86th minute, Aurelien Tchouameni planted his header past goalkeeper Remiro and this made the scoreline 3-3.

Following a free-kick from Sociedad's Sergio Gomez, Oyarzabal connected with the ball and directed his header into the net in added time (90+1’). This sent the game to extra time as Madrid registered a one-goal win in the first leg.

In added time (115’), Rudiger connected with Guler's cross, sending his header into the net to make the scoreline 4-4. Having secured a one-goal advantage, the aggregate scoreline became 5-4 in favor of Real Madrid.

In his stint, Bellingham maintained a passing precision of 85% (52/61). He provided four key passes, registered three shots on target, and won eight out of 11 ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to commend the Englishman for his outstanding performance, with one tweeting:

"Jude is sensational. He is the key to this new era."

"Jude bellingham wallahi we cannot replace you , thank you for choosing to come to real madrid," another added.

"My proposition remains the same 1st- Ancelotti sack 2nd - Vasquez retired 3rd - Alaba Sold. Btw , Jude is the best player in the team. Fckn hell, defending, midfield , scoring. Man just lost 2-3 years of his career in this game. He must really hate Ancelotti.," a fan opined.

"Jude Bellingham vs Real Sociedad: ⬜ 1 goal ⬜ 4 key passes ⬜ 83 touches ⬜ 85% passing accuracy ⬜ 7 long balls ⬜ 3 shots on target ⬜ 7 fouls drawn ⬜ 13 duels won THE BEST MIDFIELDER IN THE WORLD.," a Madrid fan page tweeted.

"JUDE VICTOR BELLINGHAM. IT'S AN HONOUR TO WATCH YOU PLAY🤍," a delighted fan posted.

"This guy is really a gem," wrote another.

"This was an entertaining game" Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad's clash

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

Madrid's boss Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that their game against Sociedad was an entertaining one. The Italian added that despite conceding four goals, his team are in the final, which is the most important thing.

In an interview after the win against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti shared his thoughts about the gam. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"This was an entertaining game, with many goals and many mistakes. But we are in the final, what we wanted."

Real Madrid will face the winner of the clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the 2024-25 Copa del Rey final.

