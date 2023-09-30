“The Korean guy” – Wolverhampton troll Pep Guardiola with brilliant tweet after Hwang Hee-chan’s winning goal against Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers inflicted a second defeat in the week on Pep Guardiola and Manchester City thanks to a brilliant performance at home. The win was made sweeter by Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan scoring the decisive goal after pre-match controversy involving City's manager.

Premier League champions Manchester City had a perfect start to the season coming into this week, with eight consecutive wins across all competitions. They lost to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup in midweek, and Guardiola was bullish despite his side's elimination.

Manchester City were stunned after only 13 minutes at the Molineux when a surging run from Pedro Neto resulted in an own goal from Ruben Dias. They responded in the second half with a stunning free-kick from Argentine striker Julian Alvarez (58').

However, the Wolves were not done and delivered a most poetic response as Hwang Hee-chan scored what proved to be the winner in the 66th minute. The Korean international may have felt a bit slighted by Guardiola referring to him as 'the Korean guy' in his pre-match press conference.

The Spanish manager was praising the Wolves' attacking quality and mentioned all three players who were involved in their goals today. He failed to remember Hwang's name and referred to him with his nationality, sparking reactions online.

Following the winner by Hwang, Wolves' official X (formerly Twitter) account made a point of reminding everyone of what Guardiola said with their post.

Wolves became the first side in the league to defeat Manchester City this season, ending their 100 percent league record.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City suffer second defeat in a week

Manchester City were imperious to start the season after a shootout defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield. They recovered to claim wins in each of their next eight matches, including the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla.

However, the defending champions were defeated by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, ensuring that they will not win the title for a second successive season. They followed up that 1-0 defeat with another defeat away from home in the league against Wolves.

The Cityzens will have their work cut out when they return to action in midweek with a trip to Germany for the UEFA Champions League. Pep Guardiola will be facing a regular opponent when his side take on an in-form RB Leipzig side. The match will take place on Wednesday, October 4.