"The lack of energy levels was shocking", "Has been invisible" - Fans slam 'clumsy' Liverpool star despite 3-1 win over Southampton

Liverpool fans on social media have criticized Diogo Jota despite their 3-1 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday (March 8). As a second half substitute, Jota's body language was poor in attack and he failed to offer any meaningful contribution during the game.

Will Smallbone opened the scoring for Southampton following a miscommunication between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker in the first half's added time (45+1’). However, Darwin Nunez restored parity for Liverpool after being set up by Luis Diaz in the 51st minute.

Two minutes later, Nunez was fouled by Smallbone in the penalty box and the Reds were awarded a penalty. In the 55th minute, Mohamed Salah converted the spot-kick and gave the Reds a 2-1 lead.

In the 85th minute, Yukinari Sugawara appeared to have handled the ball with his hand in the penalty box. After the VAR's review, the Reds were awarded a penalty by referee Lewis Smith.

Salah converted his second penalty of the game which gave Liverpool a 3-1 lead in the 88th minute.

In 22 minutes on the pitch, Jota maintained a passing accuracy of 71% (5/7). He failed to register any shots on target, lost possession of the ball five times, and registered only 12 touches during the game (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to call out the Portuguese forward for his porous performance, with one tweeting:

"Diogo Jota there is something wrong I'm not sure what it is. Is he fully fit? He was jogging most of the time he was on the pitch. The lack of energy levels was shocking.”

"Diogo jota please score,” another added.

"How bad must Chiesa be if he can’t get in ahead of Nunez &. Jota?? Jota seriously off the boil and Nunez………well? (I know he scored but…..),” another lamented.

"Diogo Jota has been a passenger Chiesa would do better with these minutes,” a fan opined.

"I think diogo is done man. Normally he would always be injured but, he'd come back for like 3 or 4 games look smart and score a couple and play well. This season he's looked well off it,” another said.

"He’s not it. Might be a decent finisher but he aint a slot player. He’s clumsy on the ball. You play with a system where you rely on striker in box and up top then yes but i think he’s gone,” another fan opined.

"He cannot start against PissG,” another chimed in.

"Diogo Jota has been invisible since coming on,” wrote another.

How did Liverpool's striker Darwin Nunez perform against Southampton?

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

Despite recent criticism, Darwin Nunez was brilliant in the attack against Southampton. The Uruguayan also scored the Reds equalizer that inspired the comeback win.

In his stint on the pitch, Nunez maintained a passing accuracy of 93% (14/15). He provided one key pass, registered two shots on target, and won one penalty (via Sofascore).

Nunez has now scored five goals and registered two assists in 23 league games this season. Meanwhile, Liverpool remains the leaders in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 70 points from 29 games.

They are 16 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal who have two games in hand in the title race. The Reds will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the UCL round of 16 second-leg on Tuesday (March 11).

Arne Slot's men would go into the second leg against PSG at Anfield with a one-goal advantage.

