"The lad is unbelievable" - Paul Merson names 'top drawer' Premier League star who is on Kevin de Bruyne's level 

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Brentford midfielder Christian Eriksen is on the same level as Manchester City's Premier League title-winning midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Eriksen, 30, arrived at Brentford in January with the side teetering towards a relegation scrap having failed to win their last seven league games prior to his signing.

He would be the catalyst in transforming the Bees' form as Thomas Frank's side raced up the league table and they finished the season comfortably in 13th place.

Eriksen's intelligence on the ball alongside his renowned passing abilities has been compared to that of Manchester City's De Bruyne.

De Bruyne, 30, had a phenomenal season for City and was instrumental in their Premier League title win, which is the side's fourth in the last five years.

The Belgian midfielder was named the Premier League Player of the Year for his immense campaign which saw him score 15 goals and contribute eight assists in 30 appearances.

Merson believes Eriksen is on the same level as the Cityzens midfielder. He told Sky Sports (via HITC):

“He’s my favourite player, at the moment. I think the lad is unbelievable. I didn’t realise he was that good."

Merson continued:

“His performance last week, his passing, his brain and his vision. I don’t care what anyone says, it was Kevin de Bruyne’s."

Merson went on to praise Eriksen's passing abilities, claiming he could play for the Premier League champions:

“We talk about de Bruyne. Eriksen is on that level, in my opinion. Not that he is going to burst forward. But if you want a passer, he could play for Manchester City tomorrow. He is top, top draw."

He further said:

“Would he stay (at Brentford)? I would like him to stay at Brentford for the next six months, until Christmas, just to get them solid for next season. It’s going to be hard for them next season. Then let him go in January when they are solid.”

Christian Eriksen linked with a move to other Premier League sides

The 30-year-old may be on the move this summer

Interest in the Danish midfielder is hotting up following his impressive stint at the Brentford Community Stadium.

His tally of one goal and four assists in 11 appearances was key in the side's upturn in form in the latter stages of the season, which has preserved their place in the league.

Christian Eriksen has been approached by three Premier League clubs but Brentford will open talks with his agent to make a proposal

But Eriksen signed a short-term deal that expires this summer, opening the door for other suitors.

The Sun reports that three Premier League sides have shown an interest, with former club Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United also in the race.

