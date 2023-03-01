"The lads will talk about it" - Ian Wright makes bold claim on Graham Potter's decision to banish Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang from Chelsea squad

Ian Wright believes Chelsea players will be questioning Graham Potter's decision to drop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former Arsenal star has not been a regular for the Blues this season, as Kai Havertz has been preferred as the striker.

Chelsea have struggled this season and have won just two of their last 16 matches. The manager is under pressure to deliver quick results as fans have been calling for his sacking.

Speaking on Premier League productions, Wright claimed Aubameyang should be starting matches for Chelsea. He said:

"Whatever the problem is with Aubameyang… George Graham didn't have a problem not speaking to a player for months, but if he needed him, he's in. I don't know what's gone on, but Chelsèa need a striker, they've got one, and he's not playing. You wouldn't say it to the manager, but the lads will talk about it. You'd talk to Aubameyang and say 'we can't understand why you're not playing'."

He added that he believes the players will be questioning the decision and said:

"You'd be saying that to him because the Chelsèa players know they need him right now. They'll be saying that. You don't know what's happened with the boss, you don't know why he's not playing but the players themselves will be saying 'how come you're not playing, what's going on?'"

Ian Wright backs Chelsea to turn things around

Ian Wright believes Chelsea have the squad to turn things around right now. He believes the addition of Aubameyang to the starting XI would help them significantly and get the goals they need.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Auba loved it, we all loved it! Auba loved it, we all loved it! 😎 https://t.co/wEs5oEHs5d

He said:

"They've got a lot of creativity when it comes to Chelsèa. What would be the point of having those two guys (Reece James and Ben Chilwell) who do attack with gusto, they get round those inverted wingers when they can to put the ball into who? Now whatever you're saying about Aubameyang, whatever they think about Aubameyang, he is a goalscorer. There's so many things where I was thinking this could go right for them."

The Blues have scored just one goal in their last six matches, which came in a 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Poll : 0 votes