"The landscape's not changed at all" - Phil Neville says PSG superstar Lionel Messi is still a target for Inter Miami 

Inter Miami coach Phil Neville has declared that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi is still on his team’s radar, claiming Miami are always on the lookout for world-class footballers.

Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina superstar Lionel Messi was heavily linked with a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. The rumors have lost a bit of traction following Messi’s World Cup win with Argentina, with multiple sources claiming that he will remain at PSG until at least 2024.

In his opening preseason press conference, Neville reignited Messi rumors, insisting that the situation had not changed in light of the Argentinian’s supposedly imminent contract renewal.

“For us, the landscape’s not changed at all,” the English manager said about the possibility of getting their hands on the PSG ace.

“With any deal for any DP of the level you’re talking about is complicated, it takes time. Rest assured we’re working every second of every day to bring in the best players, and I think he’s [Lionel Messi] one of the best.”

The team’s skipper Gregore also discussed the prospect of playing alongside the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, admitting that he would be elated to share the pitch with him.

“It can happen. If Messi comes, I'll be really happy. Imagine working with Messi. Why not?”

Messi initially signed for the Parisians on a two-year deal in the summer of 2021. With his contract set to expire in June 2023, Messi is now free to talk with potential suitors and finalise a free transfer in the summer.

Carlos Tevez reveals why he did not congratulate PSG superstar Lionel Messi after Argentina’s World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi’s former international teammate Carlos Tevez has admitted that he did not congratulate the No. 10 after he guided Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

Messi’s side beat Kylian Mbappe’s France 4-2 on penalties in the final (3-3 draw after extra time) to win Argentina’s first World Cup since 1986.

Explaining himself, the former Manchester United star said that he did not drop a message because Messi’s phone must have been blowing up following La Albiceleste’s World Cup win.

“I didn’t follow the World Cup in Qatar very closely but I saw France a lot because it was a team that I liked,” Tevez told Radio Mitre.

“I have not written to Messi because his phone must have been blown up. It makes me very happy that my children celebrated his goals.”

The PSG No. 30 ended the tournament with seven goals and three assists and was given the Golden Ball for his sensational displays.

