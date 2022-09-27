"The last 3 years everyone can see how good he is" - Chelsea star Reece James praise 'brilliant' club teammate after slow start to season 

Chelsea defender Reece James has backed Mason Mount, who is enduring a tough spell with the club.

Mount, 23, has registered just one assist in eight games for the Blues across competitions so far this season. His performances have been criticised by fans and pundits alike. However, James has backed his compatriot and club teammate to come good soon.

The 23-year-old has now won the club's Player of the Season award for two seasons. He has registered 30 goals and 32 assists in 168 games for the Blues so far.

Speaking about Mount, James said (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“I don’t really have to talk too much about Mason. The last three years everyone can see how good he is and what he provides. Whenever he gets a chance he likes to bring the best he can and provide for the team.”

Mount will look to take a lot of confidence from his performance for England against Germany in the UEFA Nations League on Monday (September 26).

With the Three Lions trailing 1-0 at Wembley, manager Gareth Southgate brought on the Blues midfielder for Raheem Sterling. The hosts went 2-0 down, but goals from Luke Shaw, Mount and Harry Kane in 11 minutes turned the game on its head. However, Kai Havertz equalised for Germany as the game ended 3-3.

Trevor Chalobah could depart Chelsea in January

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, defender Trevoh Chalobah could leave the Blues in January. The Englishman has played just two games this season, with one of them in Premier League 2.

The west London side saw Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart this summer, which could have opened up space for Chalobah. However, the Blues signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana.

The Englishman is looking for more playing time and could leave in January, with Romano saying:

“At the moment, he’s not finding any space at Chelsea. He wants to be not just a starter but an important player at Chelsea. At the moment, there is no space. From what I’m told, there are already conversations with the clubs still interested in Chalobah, so there is a chance for him to leave the club in January, either on loan or permanently.”

Chalobah has played 31 games for the Blues across competitions. Graham Potter's side, meanwhile, will next be in action against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday (October 1).

