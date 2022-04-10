“The last front 3 I would have gone for”, “No time for his nonsense” - Angry Liverpool fans say attacker ‘needs to be binned’ if he disappoints against Manchester City 

Liverpool fans have reacted angrily to Jurgen Klopp's decision to start Diogo Jota over Luis Diaz for the huge title clash with Manchester City.

The Portuguese forward starts up-front alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in what is a surprise move by Klopp, who has recently preferred the front three of Diaz, Salah and Mane.

Some fans have taken a gripe with Mane's inclusion, while others believe Diaz should have started ahead of Jota.

Diaz has been a massive hit since joining the club in January from FC Porto for £40.5 million. He was expected to be part of the starting XI against City and fans have reacted rather angrily on Twitter to the news that he has only made the bench for the mouthwatering clash:

Sean @SeanDOlfc If Mane is terrible he’s got to be binned. Got no time for his nonsense today If Mane is terrible he’s got to be binned. Got no time for his nonsense today

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan There were some big technical deficiencies with Mané & Jota’s link play in the same front three in away games at Stamford Bridge & the Emirates. I think it’s an issue when trying to retain the ball vs a side as good as Man City, but I ain’t paid Jürgen Klopp’s wages,so let’s see. There were some big technical deficiencies with Mané & Jota’s link play in the same front three in away games at Stamford Bridge & the Emirates. I think it’s an issue when trying to retain the ball vs a side as good as Man City, but I ain’t paid Jürgen Klopp’s wages,so let’s see.

Laurie @LFCLaurie I can’t lie that’s probably the last front three I would have gone for I can’t lie that’s probably the last front three I would have gone for 😭😭😭

Jamie @DunnyLFC_ if Sadio can’t control his first touch in the first 10 minutes i’d sub him. if Sadio can’t control his first touch in the first 10 minutes i’d sub him.

Sean @SeanDOlfc Sean @SeanDOlfc Here’s an early statement. Diaz not starting will be seen as similar to when we didn’t start Fabinho in 18/19. Walker will eat mane and Jota alive Here’s an early statement. Diaz not starting will be seen as similar to when we didn’t start Fabinho in 18/19. Walker will eat mane and Jota alive …………….. twitter.com/SeanDOlfc/stat… …………….. twitter.com/SeanDOlfc/stat…

Thomas @TMLFC19 @LFC @ManCity Im sorry this is the worst it could've gone... we need diaz ... and Henderson better play well @LFC @ManCity Im sorry this is the worst it could've gone... we need diaz ... and Henderson better play well

PicassoLFC @LfcPicasso @LFC @ManCity Honestly this would have been my last choice of front 3 to play against City. I would have went Salah, Firmino, Diaz.. BUT thankfully I trust Jürgen and have full faith in this team!! let's go!!!!! @LFC @ManCity Honestly this would have been my last choice of front 3 to play against City. I would have went Salah, Firmino, Diaz.. BUT thankfully I trust Jürgen and have full faith in this team!! let's go!!!!! ❤️❤️

Liverpool looking to usurp Manchester City at the top of the table

With just a point separating the two sides at the top of the Premier League table, Sunday's game could be the decider of who lifts the league trophy come May.

Manchester City currently sit top just a point ahead of the Anfield giants. But the Reds have found themselves back in contention for the league, having previously trailed City by as many as twelve points earlier this year.

Luis Diaz has been a huge contributor to the red-hot form the Reds have been in, having scored two goals and linked up perfectly with Salah and Mane since his arrival. The Colombian has seamlessly adapted to life in the Premier League, so the disappointment among the Anfield faithful that he doesn't start the game is understandable.

But Jota has been impressive this season and perhaps many have forgotten the impact he has had since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers last year. In 24 Premier League appearances this season, Jota has 14 goals, only trailing Salah and Heung-Min Son in the top scorer charts.

His goalscoring prowess is perhaps why Klopp has gone for the Portuguese star since Salah has somewhat floundered in recent games. The Egyptian failed to make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the playoff stage and didn't look like his usual self against Benfica midweek.

The excitement builds towards what promises to be one of the most dramatic games of the season. Manchester City versus Liverpool will have huge implications on the title race and Klopp's decision over Diaz may be key.

