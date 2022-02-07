"The last game of the Sir Alex Ferguson (era)" - Shinji Kagawa reflects on his most 'special' memories at Manchester United

Japanese attacking midfielder Shinji Kagawa spent just two seasons at Manchester United. However, he was quite lucky to work with legendary manager Sir. Alex Ferguson in one of those campaigns. The 32-year-old has reflected on his time with the Red Devils, highlighting his most special memories with the Premier League giants.

United are one of the most popular clubs in Asia, with many falling in love with the Red Devils while growing up, and Kagawa is no exception. The attacking midfielder has revealed that it was indeed a dream come true for him to wear the famous red jersey during his career.

He told Eleven Sports in this regard:

"Manchester United is a huge club, in the world, and when I was young, I watched a lot of the games. So I felt like it was a dream come true (to play for United). I am also proud. It was a special moment for me."

Reflecting on his special memories at the club, Kagawa mentioned the clash with Norwich City at Old Trafford in March 2013, where he bagged an incredible hat-trick. He said:

"Yes, it was a good game, and for me, it was very special because I scored three goals. I couldn't expect to get three goals. What is the best memory? This game was one of the best memories, obviously, because I scored three goals."

Squawka Football @Squawka Shinji Kagawa created just 35 chances in 38 Premier League appearances for Man Utd. http://t.co/2A2JMCZU4k Shinji Kagawa created just 35 chances in 38 Premier League appearances for Man Utd. http://t.co/2A2JMCZU4k

The Japanese also named Sir Alex Ferguson's final home game as Red Devils' manager - a 2-1 victory over Swansea in May 2013 - as another special moment. He said:

"Also, the last game of the Sir Alex Ferguson (era). You know this game was also special. Everybody, you know, they respect him. The stadium was like a different atmosphere. That time was an incredible time for me."

Shinji Kagawa's Manchester United career in numbers

Shinji Kagawa in action for the Red Devils

Shinji Kagawa joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €16 million in the summer of 2012. He spent two seasons with the Red Devils before returning to the Bundesliga club for half that amount in August 2014.

Also Read Article Continues below

During his time at Old Trafford, the 32-year-old made 57 appearances, bagging six goals and ten assists. He also won one Premier League title (2012-13) and a Community Shield with the club.

Edited by Bhargav