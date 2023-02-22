"The last two games, we kept clean sheets" - Jordan Henderson slams Liverpool critics for questioning the team's defending

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has slammed critics questioning the side's defending following the Reds' 2-5 loss against Real Madrid.

The Merseyside giants suffered a humiliating 2-5 defeat at the hands of the European Champions on Tuesday (21 February) in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson admitted that his side made too many mistakes and Real Madrid made them pay. He told BT Sport after the game:

"[It was] very difficult [to take]. It's hard to sum it up straight after the game, mixed feelings. Obviously, disappointment, frustration with the result. But for large parts of the first half, definitely, I felt we performed well and felt unlucky to go into half-time level."

"But we made too many mistakes, around the goals especially. And when you make mistakes, a team like Madrid punish you. They punished us every time tonight."

Henderson, however, protected his defenders from criticism and insisted that the Liverpool backline kept two back-to-back clean sheets in the last two games. He said:

"Well, the last two games, we kept clean sheets, didn't we? It’s hard, it is difficult to come here and speak because yes, they have a lot of quality, and we knew that, and when you’re not 100 percent defending, they punish you, like they have done. We caused ourselves problems at times, but it’s a tough one to take in the end."

He also acknowledged the superior quality of the Real Madrid side that simply outplayed them despite going 2-0 down and added:

"A lot to do with it is their quality as well, they’ve got quality players everywhere, but I think we didn’t help ourselves, for sure. Especially the set piece - which I’m not sure was a foul, to be honest - we didn’t defend it well enough and then after that, there were a few goals we can do better, of course. The game got away from us at that point."

Jurgen Klopp's side now faces the uphill task of coming back from behind against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Reds will take on Carlo Ancelotti's side in the second leg on 16 March.

Former Liverpool midfielder urges Jurgen Klopp to get rid of half a dozen players in the summer

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has urged Jurgen Klopp to get rid of at least six players during the summer. He told talkSPORT:

"I think it's time for a big reset, I think there's going to be five or six gone in the summer. I think Klopp knows, Klopp will get the opportunity to fix this and he deserves that opportunity, a hundred percent. I think most fans are with me on that. Is it easy getting players out the door? Some who will be on big money? We will have to wait and see."

“Well, I think there are some obvious ones who are nearing the end of their contracts or careers. When you’ve got Keita, Ox, Milner is near the end, that’s three in midfield, that leaves space then. You could probably throw Fabinho in there maybe, depending on how much you could get for him to get someone younger in that role with more energy."

Liverpool are almost out of the Champions League following their emphatic loss against Real Madrid and were also knocked out early from both domestic cups. The Reds are also in a tricky situation in the Premier League and find themselves eighth in the table.

