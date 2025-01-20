"The last year was very hard for me" - David Alaba reacts as he returns to action for Real Madrid after long injury lay-off

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has opened up on his lengthy spell on the sidelines after returning to action over the weekend. The Austrian defender ruptured his ACL in December 2023 during a league encounter against Villarreal and has been sidelined ever since.

He went under the knife in May 2024 to further address the issue. Los Blancos initially managed to cope well in his absence, with Nacho Fernandes playing a key role last season.

However, the veteran Spaniard left over the summer and the LaLiga giants opted not to sign a replacement. That decision came back to haunt them, with Eder Militao picking up his second ACL injury in 18 months in November last year.

Trending

Real Madrid had to rely on Aurelien Tchouameni to cover at the back, while youngster Raul Asencio also stepped up from the youth ranks. However, Alaba made his highly anticipated return from injury on Sunday, January 19, against Las Palmas. The 32-year-old started from the bench and replaced Antonio Rudiger in the 76th minute.

Speaking after the game, Alaba insisted that he worked very hard to get back on the pitch.

“I'm very happy. The last year was very hard for me, but I've worked very hard every day to be able to return. I thank everyone,” said Alaba (via Madrid Xtra).

The Austrian's contract with Real Madrid runs out in 2026.

When did David Alaba join Real Madrid?

David Alaba

David Alaba initially joined Bayern Munich as a teenager in 2008, before breaking into the first team in the 2009/10 campaign. He established himself as a first team regular in his third season with the senior side and went on to register 431 appearances across competitions for the Bavarians.

Alaba left the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2021 to join Real Madrid as a free agent. He has been a key figure under Carlo Ancelotti, registering 103 appearances across competitions.

The Austrian has won the league and the Champions League twice with the LaLiga giants. He has also lifted the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup since joining Los Blancos.

His return to full fitness will be a big boost for Real Madrid, who are fighting on multiple fronts this season. Los Blancos returned to the top of the league table following the 4-1 win over Las Palmas on Sunday. The LaLiga champions are 20th in the Champions League table after six games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback