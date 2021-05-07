Jurgen Klopp provides an update on Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson is yet to feature for the Reds after sustaining an injury in February. Speaking at a virtual press conference, Jurgen Klopp ruled out an early return for the Liverpool skipper. The German coach confirmed that Jordan Henderson is back running but is yet to train with the team. He also added that a few players would be late decisions on the teamsheet ahead of Liverpool's fixture against Southampton.

Klopp on Henderson's progress: "While we are sitting here, Hendo is running outside. He was not in team training yet, that's it pretty much." — David Lynch (@dmlynch) May 7, 2021

The Reds return to Premier League action on Saturday after their trip to Old Trafford last week was postponed due to anti-ownership protests by Manchester United fans. The break served Liverpool well as they welcomed Nathaniel Phillips back to training.

Henderson is just one of several injured stars at Liverpool

According to Jurgen Klopp, injuries to several key players have cost the Reds the title this season.

The loss of several major stars, including Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and skipper Jordan Henderson, has not helped Liverpool's Premier League title defense.

Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip are the team's primary defensive options and the Reds have suffered without them. Their captain's injury has also left a leadership void in the squad.

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Klopp admitted that the injuries sustained by several key players have put a dent in Liverpool's season.

Jurgen Klopp on this season:



"We had too many injuries in too many positions. We lost our entire defence. We had to transform our midfielders into defenders, which felt like we broke our spine." 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lFrBlR1y8Y — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 7, 2021

Liverpool now find themselves fighting to secure a place in the top four. Their manager was not optimistic about being in the race for a Champions League spot, but was adamant the team would not go down without a fight.

Klopp: "I am not sure there is still a chance [for top 4] but we will try and if there is one, we will be there. For sure." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 7, 2021

Injuries have marred Liverpool's title defense. They are currently seventh in the Premier League with 15 wins, 9 draws and 9 losses. The Reds are 7 points off fourth-placed Chelsea in the fight for Champions League places.

The current top four in the Premier League comprises Manchester City, Manchester United, Leicester City and Chelsea. Liverpool have played one less game than all teams in the top four other than Manchester United.