"The leader of us" - Andy Robertson opens up on the influence of Jurgen Klopp on the Liverpool squad

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has hailed manager Jurgen Klopp as the club's leader, asserting the German has made the Reds better.

Klopp took charge of the Merseyside outfit in October 2015. He has since slowly but steadily built a fearsome unit, taking them from being a team competing for a Champions League spot to winning the tournament.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager also ended the Reds’ 30-year-long league drought, winning the Premier League title in the 2019-20 campaign.

On-field technical brilliance aside, Klopp is also known to be a great dressing room personality, always prepared to lend a helping hand.

Robertson, who was signed by Klopp from Hull City in 2017, has hailed the 54-year-old’s impact, lauding him for changing the team’s mentality. Speaking to UEFA, the Scotland international said:

“He's [Klopp] made this club better. He's put us back into a position where we're competing for trophies. When he took over, nobody would've put Liverpool up there for Champions Leagues, nobody would've put Liverpool up there for competing for Premier Leagues. And now we're always in the conversation, and that's down to him and his staff. He's changed the mentality around everyone. The fans all love him; they've all bought into what he was doing.”

The 28-year-old then shed some light on Klopp’s leadership skills, claiming that he would go down in the history books as a Liverpool legend.

Robertson added:

“Obviously, it takes the boys to buy into it, but it's quite an easy philosophy to buy into when it works, and it usually does more often than not. But the manager is the leader of us; he's the one that makes the big decisions and gets the big calls right, and I think he'll definitely go down as a legend in Liverpool. When we all retire and look back on it, it will have been an honour to play under him.”

Klopp has won a Premier League title, an FA Cup trophy, and a Champions League, among other honors on Merseyside. He will have the chance to add to his tally when his side face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday (May 28).

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are unlucky to exist in the same era as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City

The Reds fought valiantly to take the Premier League title race to the final match of the 2021-22 campaign. However, thanks to Manchester City’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa, Klopp’s side fell a point short in the end.

The 2021-22 Premier League campaign ended with City at the top with 93 points, with the Reds a point behind in second place.

This is the third-time Klopp has helped the English giants claim 92 points or more in the Premier League. In the 2019-20 season, Liverpool won the league with 99 points. The season before, they finished second, despite bagging 97 points.

Had Manchester City not been as brilliant, Klopp could have had three Premier League titles to his name instead of just one.

To put his numbers into perspective, Sir Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United. Yet, he never achieved more than 92 points (only once in 1993-94) in his glittering career.

