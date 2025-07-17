"The legendary ears" - Former Real Madrid forward pokes fun at Lucas Vazquez with cheeky comment as he shares hilarious image of them

Former Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio has shared a hilarious photo of himself and Lucas Vazquez, calling the right-back ‘the legendary ears’. Asensio's remark came after Vazquez confirmed his exit from the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

In a post on his official Instagram handle, Asensio wrote (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"The legendary ears. 👂🏼🫡😂"

Lucas Vázquez joined the Los Blancos' U-17 team on a free transfer in July 2007 and advanced through the U-18, U-19 levels before playing for Madrid Castilla in 2011.

The Spaniard was loaned to Espanyol in August 2014 and returned to Real Madrid in the summer of July 2015. After his return, Vázquez was subsequently promoted and registered as a first-team player in July 2015.

In the first team squad, Vázquez was one of the finest players on the right flank due to his versatility to feature in numerous positions. Even though he was primarily a right-back, he had the ability to feature as a right-winger and midfielder as well.

Known for his proficiency in creating goal-scoring opportunities from the right wing, Vazquez played a key role for the Los Blancos for several years. Notably, he contributed 38 goals and 73 assists in 402 appearances as a first-team player for the club.

Vazquez proved to be a reliable figure for Real Madrid in different editions of the UEFA Champions League as well. He won the Champions League five times. In 77 Champions League appearances, he contributed four goals and 12 assists.

Vazquez was also impactful in the league and won four LaLiga titles. In 310 LaLiga matches for Los Blancos and Espanyol, he scored 29 goals and delivered 56 assists.

"One of the great legends of our club" - Florentino Perez on Lucas Vázquez's departure from Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain v RM CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Florentino Perez has stated that Lucas Vázquez is one of Real Madrid's great legends. The club president also appreciated Vazquez for his contributions towards their success over the years.

In his farewell speech for Vazquez, Perez said (via ESPN):

"Real Madrid would like to express our gratitude and affection to Lucas Vázquez, one of the great legends of our club, Vázquez is one of the winningest players with Madrid, having helped the club capture 23 titles, including five Champions Leagues and four in LaLiga.

He added:

"He made 402 appearances, playing mostly as a right-back but also as a forward, attacking midfielder and contributing off the bench. Lucas Vázquez represents in an exemplary way the values of Real Madrid, which has made him one of the most loved players by our fans,"

Lucas Vázquez was one of the most experienced players at the Santiago Bernabeu, along with Luka Modric, last season. Notably, both players have now left the club.

