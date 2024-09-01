"The levels were still not quite good enough" - Gary Neville urges Erik ten Hag to start Manchester United star against Liverpool

Football pundit Gary Neville has urged Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to start Joshua Zirkzee up front in the Premier League game against Liverpool. He believes that the Dutch attacker will bring some balance to the side and should this start.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville claimed the absence of a centre forward caused imbalance in the team. He said (via Metro):

"Maybe that imbalance in the team is caused by a lack of a centre forward and the team selection, Zirkzee not playing in the first half of games. But that will change on Sunday I would like to think. We will see what happens but I think he's a little more worried than he's letting on."

Trending

Manchester United are coming into the match on the back of a loss to Brighton and Hove Albion last week. On the other hand, Liverpool have won both their league matches so far.

Manchester United under pressure already ahead of Liverpool clash, claims Gary Neville

Gary Neville believes Erik ten Hag has the knack of getting results in big matches. However, he claimed the Dutch manager was already under pressure after the loss to Brighton.

He said on Sky Sports (via Metro):

"I think Erik ten Hag has a knack for just sort of finding the right result at the right time. I worry about him a little bit on Sunday if [United] were to lose badly. But I don't see that on Sunday, I don't think it'll be a big defeat for United by any stretch of the imagination and actually, I wouldn't say I'm confident, but they have a habit of turning up in the right moments for Erik ten Hag and getting results when he needs one. I do think he needs one after that Brighton result last weekend. It's not putting big pressure on him but he is under an element of pressure this season."

He added:

"The league can't go as badly this season. It is an important game even though it's very early in the season. It's more important for Erik ten Hag than it is for Arne Slot. They need to get the season going a little bit and get the performance levels up because there were signs in the first two weeks that the levels were still not quite good enough."

Manchester United drew 2-2 at home to Liverpool last season. They lost 3-0 to the Reds last month in the a pre-season friendly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback