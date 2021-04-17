Real Madrid: Detailed transfer plans revealed ahead of crucial summer window

Real Madrid could have a busy window this summer, with a major overhaul of the first-team anticipated. A report by Marca identified four players who were untouchable despite the mass exodus expected.

The report lists Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Martin Odegaard and Federico Valverde as the players who will remain at the club at all costs, as they are all considered to be the future of Real Madrid.

It goes on to state that the likes of Isco, Gareth Bale and Marcelo are all free to leave this summer. Furthermore, others like Alvaro Odriozola, Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic will also be offered to clubs in a bid to raise funds.

Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vaquez will both be out of contract at the end of the season and are currently at a crossroads.

The Real Madrid captain's contract negotiations have been lingering for most of the year and there is speculation that he could bring his 16-year association with the club to an end.

Vasquez is a favorite of Zidane's but his season-ending injury has robbed him of some bargaining power in the quest to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Which potential signings can be expected at Real Madrid this summer?

David Alaba has reportedly agreed a deal with Real Madrid

Marca reports that a deal in principle has been agreed with David Alaba to join Real Madrid from Bayern Munich and he could be a direct replacement for Marcelo.

Raphael Varane's contract expires in 2022 and he is reportedly not keen on an extension.

This has allowed Los Blancos to reportedly place a €70 million asking price on the defender and could turn their attention to replacements like Jules Kounde and Pau Torres.

The club have long been linked with Kylian Mbappe, as well as Erling Haaland, in recent months. However, it remains to be seen how the club will afford such transfers in the current climate.

Apart from the four untouchables, Marca also states that the majority of the core of the current team like Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are not for sale.

Real Madrid are on course for a 14th UEFA Champions League crown and will square off against Chelsea in the semi-final of the competition.

They are also in the hunt for La Liga glory, with just one point separating them from city rivals and table-toppers Atletico Madrid.