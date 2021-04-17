Real Madrid set price for Manchester United target: Reports 

Real Madrid have reportedly set a price for Manchester United target Raphael Varane. According to a report by Spanish media outlet Marca, Los Blancos will demand a fee of €70m (£61m) for the France international.

Manchester United have long been in the market for a new centre-back, with Varane and Nikola Milenkovic, among others, having been linked with the Red Devils.

The Premier League side appear really keen on signing Varane and have made progress in recent weeks in their bid to sign the World Cup winner.

Real Madrid reportedly believe that the 27-year-old is also keen on a new challenge, having not signed the contract extension that was offered to him some months ago.

Varane has been with Real Madrid since joining the club from Lens in 2011 and has since gone on to make 355 appearances in all competitions for the Bernabeu outfit.

He has played a key role in the successes enjoyed by the club during this time, with his defensive partnership with Sergio Ramos propelling the La Liga giants to glory.

However, he will be out of contract in the summer of 2022 and the Real Madrid board are trying to tie him down to fresh terms or sell him for maximum profit this summer.

Despite Manchester United's interest, it remains to be seen whether the club will sanction such a hefty purchase of a player who they could ostensibly sign for free next year.

Real Madrid and Manchester United's quest for continental glory

Real Madrid and Manchester United are through to the semifinal on the continent

Real Madrid went into their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie with Liverpool without several of their key players. This was particularly so in defense, where as many as three first-team regulars were missing.

However, Zinedine Zidane's side got the job done, with a 3-1 aggregate win over the Premier League champions seeing them book a last-four date with Chelsea.

The 13-time champions will be looking to continue their romance with the UEFA Champions League, although they are also still in the running for domestic glory in La Liga.

For Manchester United, their route to the semi-finals of the Europa League was a little more straightforward. A 4-0 aggregate win over Granada helped the Red Devils secure their spot in the last four.

Italian side AS Roma stand in their way for a place in the final, and having fallen at the semi-final hurdle on three occasions last year, fans of the club will be hoping that it is 4th time lucky for Manchester.