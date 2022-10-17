"The little birds told you" - Diego Simeone comments on Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid rumors

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone recently addressed claims that Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo potentially joining his team.

Ronaldo had a glorious stint in Spain with Real Madrid and scored several hat-tricks against Atletico over the course of his career.

The Portuguese is currently in a tough spot in his United career and has been linked with an exit.

Simeone addressed whether Ronaldo was close to joining his side in the summer as he told Martin Liberman:

"Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible arrival at Atlético in the summer? The little birds told you anything far from what happened, People speak sometimes to tell what they want to tell, not reality.”

Atletico Madrid are currently in the third spot on the La Liga table with 19 points on the board after nine games.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, made his second league start in Manchester United's 0-0 Premier League home draw against Newcastle United on October 16.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacted to first draw as the club's manager

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

The goalless draw against Newcastle United was the first Manchester United game under Erik ten Hag that ended all square.

While speaking to the media after the game, the Dutch manager talked about the physical test of his team amidst a packed schedule.

He said (via manutd.com):

"We are disappointed we didn't win as the performance was good. A clean sheet, we pressed well from the front to the back and we controlled it, I think. I thought we were good on the ball in stages, especially the second half. We were a little bit erratic in the first half. You see a physical team as Newcastle, we matched them, at least."

He continued:

"In the end, we could have won and we deserved to win. It's a big compliment to the team that we could deserve this with a physical performance against maybe the best physical team in the league. When you can deliver this, you keep going."

Ten Hag further talked about Marcus Rashford's performance since replacing Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Yeah, he created two good chances. The first, a good move in the back, and the second a header. He had an impact, that is what I expect from players who come in from the bench. We decided to get freshness in the team and I think that worked out really well."

