"The long-term proposal will be on the table soon" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Barcelona prodigy's contract situation

FC Barcelona are preparing to offer a new long-term contract to midfield sensation Pablo Martin Gavira (Gavi), according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gavi is one of Barcelona's brightest talents alongside the likes of Nico, Ansu Fati and Pedri. The 17-year-old midfielder has already been capped twice by the Spanish national team.

Barcelona are now preparing to offer a new long-term contract to their upcoming superstar. According to the aforementioned source, the Catalan giants are in the final stages of the contract negotiations with Gavi. The new long-term contract will include a sizeable increase in wages from year to year.

Fabrizio Romano has also stated that Gavi himself is prepared to pen a new contract and stay with Barcelona for many years to come.

Newly-appointed manager Xavi Hernandez has also approved plans to keep hold of Gavi for the foreseeable future.

This is the first season where Gavi has been regarded as a first-team player for Barcelona. The 17-year-old midfielder made his debut for the club against Getafe in August earlier this year.

As things stand, Gavi has made 14 appearances for Barcelona this season and has registered an assist to his name. The 17-year-old academy graduate has also featured 4 times in the Champions League.

Barcelona have some of the best youngsters in Spain

As things were nearly a decade ago, Barcelona have once again produced some of the most talented youngsters in Spain. The Catalan giants currently have the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Gavi, Nico Gonzalez and Riqui Puig in their ranks.

Some of these players are not only the future of Barcelona but also for the Spanish national team. Ansu Fati and Pedri are already regulars in the Spain squad. Fati has already won 4 caps for Spain, while Pedri has 10 caps. The 18-year-old midfielder was also part of Spain's Silver Medal winning squad at the Tokyo Olympics.

Barcelona are clearly trusting their younger generation of players. The Catalan giants gave the famous number 10 shirt to Ansu Fati following the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

Barcelona are currently in a rebuilding phase following Messi's move to PSG and the sacking of Dutchman Ronald Koeman. Blaugrana have appointed former midfield general Xavi Hernandez as their new manager.

Xavi currently has a squad which has a balance of young talent and experienced individuals. The likes of Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba have been at the club for a while and could help build a team for the future.

