“The magic he gives you, no one can” - Fabrizio Romano picks his 2025 Ballon d'Or winner

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has backed Lamine Yamal for this year's Ballon d'Or. The Italian journalist has hinted that those voting in his field are also backing the Barcelona star for the award.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Fabrizio Romano,' he opined that Yamal brings unmatched magic on the pitch. He added that the teenager is almost on the same level as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé. Romano said (via The Touchline's X handle):

"For me, Lamine Yamal is on another level. There are many players on a super level like Haaland and Mbappé, but what Lamine does at his age is incredible. Lamine Yamal winning the Ballon d'Or? Yes. I talk with colleagues, journalists and the magic that Lamine gives you, nobody else can."

Last year, Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí also backed Yamal to win the award. Speaking to RAC1, he said (via ESPN):

"Now everyone sees what he is, but I've known him for years and I know what he's like. I think he has the ability to win it [Ballon d'Or]. I don't think so. As he is right now, he's at a spectacular level and to have him at that level in our team helps us a lot. He is full of confidence and that makes us happy."

Lamine Yamal is among the top contenders for the France Football award this year. The gala has been scheduled for October 28 in Paris.

Spain boss backs Lamine Yamal for Ballon d'Or

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente spoke about Lamine Yamal after the recent win over France in the UEFA Nations League semifinal and backed the teenager for the prestigious award. He claimed that the Spaniard was the best player in the world this season. He said (via TribalFootball):

"It's a process, to deserve the Ballon d'Or... There are other very good players too. These decisions are made in detail. I don't know if he'll win it this year, but I'm sure he'll win it. We'll have to see if it's this season. We have to analyse his rivals. The most important thing is that he doesn't focus on a specific objective and that he works as he does and remains humble. If he continues with this dynamic, he'll have many options."

Bastian Schweinsteiger has also made his Lamine Yamal prediction for the Ballon d'Or this year. The German legend claimed that the teenager should finish above Ousmane Dembele, but refused to pick his favorite.

