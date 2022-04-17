"The magician!"- Jose Enrique lauds Liverpool superstar who was on 'another level' against Manchester City

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique has lavished praise on Sadio Mane for his performance in the Reds' victory over Manchester City. The two sides faced off in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, April 16. The Senegal international has been in incredible form in recent weeks and has been described as a 'magician' by Enrique.

Ibrahima Konate scored a header from a corner to give the Reds the lead in just the ninth minute of the game. Sadio Mane scored their second after forcing Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen into making an error in the 17th minute. The 29-year-old scored an incredible volley to give his side a 3-0 goal lead in the 45th minute. Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva found the back of the net for City in the second half.

Jurgen Klopp's side, however, managed to claim a 3-2 victory. Despite the Merseyside club producing an impressive performance, it was Sadio Mane who received plaudits from Jose Enrique.

"When he is fit the magician is on another level," said Enrique on Twitter.

Sadio Mane's performance helped Liverpool progress to the finals of the FA Cup. The Reds have a very real chance of winning four trophies this season. They sit in second place in the Premier League, one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

Klopp's side have progressed to the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will face Villarreal. The Merseyside club have already won the EFL Cup this season.

Liverpool need to give more importance to Sadio Mane's contract extension

Liverpool's ongoing contract talks with talismanic forward Mohamed Salah have grabbed the headlines over the last couple of weeks. The club and the Egyptian have been unable to agree on terms over a contract extension. The 29-year-old has a little over a year left on his current deal with the club.

Sadio Mane also has just over a year left on his contract with the Reds. The club are, however, yet to begin talks with the Senegal international as per The Express. Jurgen Klopp's side have also signed a replacement for the forward in the form of Luis Diaz.

Mane has, however, showcased his ability and proven how valuable he is to the club on several occasions in recent weeks. He has scored 18 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions this season and has six goals in his last nine league appearances.

The club must therefore look to keep hold of the former Southampton forward because of the value he adds to their attack and their dressing room.

