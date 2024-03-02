"The main reason we concede goals", "Another rubbish performance" - Chelsea fans call out star as Blues draw 2-2 with Brentford

Fans have reacted to Axel Disasi's performance in Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League draw at Brentford on Saturday (March 2).

Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring for the visitors in the 35th minute at the GTech Community Stadium. Mads Roerslev, though, drew parity five minutes into the second period before Yoane Wissa put Brentford in front with 21 minutes remaining.

Disasi forced a share of the spoils, heading in a Cole Palmer Cross in the 84th minute. But fans were far from pleased with his performance at the other end, with one tweeting:

"Disasi is the main reason we concede goals."

Another chimed in:

"Disasi with another rubbish performance"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The shared points means the Blues remain 11th in the standings after 26 games. Coming off a 3-2 midweek FA Cup fifth-round win at home to Leeds United, Pochettino didn't have a 52nd birthday to remember.

The Argentine's side are now winless in two league games, having drawn 1-1 at Manchester City in their previous outing.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have struggled to get going under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, who assumed charge in the summer.

The Argentine spent close to £450 million in the summer, but his new-look side have struggled for consistency, especially in the league. The dropped points at Brentford leave them a whopping 19 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (55) with 12 games to go.

Despite their league travails, Pochettino's side have fared well in the cup competitions. However, they lost 1-0 after extra time to a much-changed Liverpool side last week in the EFL Cup final.

The Blues returned to winning ways in the FA Cup in midweek to seal a quarterfinal with Championship leaders Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on March 16.

However, before they lock horns with Leicester, they are next in action at home to Newcastle United in the league on March 11.

