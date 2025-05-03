"The main reason why" - Enzo Maresca makes transfer demand if Chelsea want to catch Liverpool next season 

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has urged the club to sign experienced players this summer. He believes it's the key difference between his side and Premier League champions Liverpool.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Liverpool game on Sunday (May 4), Maresca said that experienced players make a difference in key games when they are struggling. He added that the addition of such players in the summer will be key in closing the gap on the Reds. Maresca said via Tribal Football:

"The difference is (Liverpool) have been consistent compared to us. For part of the season we were very good, and then we lost some games. This has probably been the main reason why.

"And also in terms of experienced players that know how to win games and these kinds of things, I think they have something more compared to us. For sure, if you want to close the gap with these kind of clubs then, for sure, you have to (sign those players)."

Chelsea were two points behind leaders Liverpool just before Christmas 2024. However, they are now 22 points behind the Reds with four matches left in the season.

Joe Cole also wants Chelsea to sign experienced players

Joe Cole said that Chelsea need players with experience in the squad. He added that the policy of signing just youngsters is not ideal, as they need someone to lead the group. Cole said (via Chelsea News) last month:

"If you look at that group they are young, it's the policy of the club, I feel like a broken record saying they need experience.

"If you look at all the successful teams in the last decades, they always have a stable diet of other players who come through the academy who understand the culture and understand the club because if all those players had been there now coming into their mid 20s, leaders, you have that group of players and that would change the dynamic in a game like this. It's all a bit put together. That was a mindset tonight. They are so much better than that."

The Blues are fifth in the Premier League and fighting to for a place in the UEFA Champions League next season. They are one match away from making it to the UEFA Conference League final this season, leading Djurgarden 4-1 from the semi-final first leg away from home.

