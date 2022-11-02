"The manager change was not easy for some players" - Fabrizio Romano reveals some Chelsea players found it tough to play under Graham Potter 

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Graham Potter’s appointment was tough on some Chelsea players but insisted that there was no reason for concern.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss replaced Thomas Tuchel at the helm in early September. Potter guided the Blues to a nine-game unbeaten run across competitions before the Seagulls inflicted a 4-1 defeat upon their former coach’s new team on October 29.

Chelsea’s summer signing Raheem Sterling has struggled to find his footing under the new manager. On The Kelly and Wrighty Show, the Englishman plainly admitted that he was at his best as a winger, but said he was happy to adjust.

Chiming in on the topic, transfer guru Romano admitted that not all players found it easy to settle under Potter, but asserted that it was nothing out of the ordinary. Romano told Caught Offside (via Football 365):

“I think it’s normal to have this kind of situation as Potter arrived just 40 days ago and it takes time to understand all the player’s priorities.

“For sure the manager change was not easy for some players but they are all keen on working with Potter for present and future, including Sterling. There’s no problem.”

Sterling has featured in nine games under Potter in the 2022-23 season across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea wanted to hijack PSG’s transfer in the summer

French juggernauts Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are one of the most deep-pocketed clubs in football. Very few teams stand a chance of hijacking their transfers, with Todd Boehly’s Chelsea being one of them.

In the summer, the Pensioners wanted Nordi Mukiele to be included in Timo Werner’s switch from London to Leipzig. The player, however, chose PSG and did not waver from his stance.

On the topic of Chelsea’s interest in Mukiele, Romano revealed:

“The Blues were keen to include Mukiele as part of the deal to let Timo Werner return to RB Leipzig. Still, Nordi decided to join PSG and it never changed. I don’t think he will change again in January, he’s part of the PSG project and there are no negotiations ongoing.”

PSG ultimately finalized the Frenchman’s transfer on July 26, paying RB Leipzig €12 million for the fullback’s services.

