“The manager gave an explanation” – Matthijs de Ligt admits he was ‘surprised’ after being named in starting line-up to face Senegal in Netherlands’ FIFA World Cup opener 

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt has admitted that he was surprised by Louis van Gaal’s decision to start him in the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Senegal. The Bayern Munich defender suspected that Senegal’s physical strength was the reason why he was picked in Holland’s three-man defense.

Van Gaal’s Netherlands went toe-to-toe with African champions Senegal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener on Monday evening (21 November). Nothing separated the two teams for 84 minutes, but the 2010 FIFA World Cup finalists eventually pulled through. Cody Gakpo scored the first goal before Davy Klaassen landed the final blow in the ninth minute of added time, sealing a 2-0 victory.

De Ligt was not exactly at his best against Senegal, but he performed some vital defensive actions to keep the African team at bay. Speaking after the match, De Ligt admitted that he was surprised to be named in Netherlands’ playing XI on Monday. The former Ajax man said (via The Mirror):

“I was completely surprised that I was starting this game. The manager told me this week.

“The manager gave an explanation. I think it has to do with the physical strength of Senegal. I think that was the reason.”

De Ligt won five of seven aerial duels against Senegal. He also delivered five accurate long balls, completed 41 passes (91.1% accuracy), and performed three clearances.

Andries Noppert hails brave Louis van Gaal for giving him his debut in FIFA World Cup clash against Senegal

Louis van Gaal handed out a surprise international debut to goalkeeper Andries Noppert on Monday. The Heerenveen shot-stopper made a total of four saves, with two of them coming from inside the box. He also made a high claim and delivered two accurate long balls.

After impressing in his first outing for the Netherlands, Noppert spoke to the press, lauding his brave manager for giving him a shot. The 28-year-old said:

“In The Netherlands everyone is moaning that we don't have quality goalkeepers but you need to give young players a chance, you just need to be brave enough to make the decision. It doesn't matter if it's logical or not, there's only one man who makes this choice.”

Leaders Netherlands return to Group A action with a top-of-the-table clash against Ecuador on Friday, 25 November.

