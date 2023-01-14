"The manager humiliated Leandro" - Trossard's agent releases official statement and confirms that Brighton player is looking for a transfer 

Leandro Trossard's agency has released a statement claiming that the Belgian was humiliated by Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi. They add that the player wants to leave amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Trossard is in the final six months of his contract at Brighton, but the club have the option of extending it by another year. However, the player has now been banished from first-team training after issues with the manager.

The Belgium star's agency has now claimed that the club failed to agree terms with the forward before he went for the FIFA World Cup. He informed the club about his decision to leave, but that did not happen. Their statement read:

"Before Leandro left for Qatar, Brighton's intention was to have Leandro sign on. This did not happen, as the parties did not come to an agreement. Leandro has also indicated that he is ready for his next step."

They add that the manager no longer speaks to the player after an altercation with another player:

"After the World Cup, there was an altercation between Leandro and a player in training over a trivial matter. Since then, the manager no longer speaks to Leandro, which is obviously not conducive to the atmosphere, nor is it performance-oriented."

The statement continued:

"Leandro still had a starting place against Southampton and Arsenal, but against Everton, he was on the bench. He was also not included in the five substitutions that took place at the time, and this without any explanation."

They went to reveal that the player no longer wished to remain at the club and the only solution is a transfer away.

Brighton manager on Leandro Trossard situation

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi claimed that Trossard left training early after finding out he was not in the starting XI of the FA Cup match.

He added that there was a conversation between the two about it, but he explained that there was an attitude issue to handle.

"He left the session without saying anything to me. And it's not good. I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, behaviour, I don't like. I am open with him to take a step back and listen to him but he has to understand with me, I want only players who work hard and play for the team 100 percent. I don't know about the transfer market, if he wants to change teams or not."

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Trossard, who was linked with Chelsea and Liverpool in the past.

