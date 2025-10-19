"The manager will be incensed" - Pundit slams Chelsea star for 'stupidest' error despite 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest

Former Premier League defender Leon Osman has slammed Chelsea star Malo Gusto following his red card against Nottingham Forest. The Frenchman was sent off in the final minutes of the match, when they were 3-0 up.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Osman labeled it as the 'stupidest tackle' made by the Chelsea defender inside the Nottingham Forest half. He was already on a booking when he went for the tackle and missed the ball completely, resulting in a second yellow and a red card. He said (via Metro):

"The manager will be incensed by that red card. It’s one of those moments where you are on top in the game, things are going well, you are feeling great, all the chances and tackles are going your way. In hindsight it is the stupidest tackle in the world to make."

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca also spoke about the red card, admitting that it was something they could do better. However, he is not concerned about it as he believes the players are showing desire even at the end of the match and said (via Football London):

"It's something we can do better. But I am not concerned. There are some of you who ask why I am not concerned. We can avoid it, for sure, but for me, the desire of the players is important. It's useless to make a second yellow card with a foul but Malo showed his desire. It's the balance but we can avoid that, for sure."

Gusto's red card for Chelsea's fourth in as many Premier League matches. Robert Sanchez was sent off against Manchester United, Trevoh Chalobah was sent off against Brighton & Hove Albion, and Enzo Maresca was sent off in the dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Enzo Maresca admits mistake with Chelsea starting XI

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca admitted in his post-match interview that the starting XI was not ideal. He revealed the reasons for his selection and said (via Football London):

"I always try to do my best. Sometimes I am wrong, sometimes I am wrong. We knew Romeo wasn't going to play 90. Moi couldn't either. We started with Romeo and left Moi on the bench. Garna did fantastic against Liverpool so it was good to give him a chance. Marc Guiu was good. We expected them with a back four. Joao Pedro against a back four is better."

Maresca corrected his mistake at halftime, bringing on Marc Guiu, Jamie Gittens, and Moises Caicedo, and the Blues managed to score three goals to seal a win.

