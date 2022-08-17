"The market is open and there can be unwanted exits" - Manager provides update on €42 million-rated Barcelona target

Villarreal manager Unai Emery recently reacted to FC Barcelona's interest in signing defender Juan Foyth.

The Blaugranes are looking to add a right-back to their defensive unit. They have turned their attention to the Argentine defender after failing short in their attempt to lure Cezar Azpilicueta away from Chelsea.

The Yellow Submarine right-back is rated at a price of €42 million by his current club and Villarreal is not interested in reducing that tag at the moment.

While speaking to SB NATION, Villareal coach Emery suggested that Foyth is happy at the club. However, the Spaniard refused to rule out a move to Barcelona for the defender as he stated:

"Foyth is very happy here, he is very grateful to the club and he gives me a lot of peace of mind, We know what the player thinks and what the club wants. The only thing we don’t know is what Barcelona wants or thinks.

"If someone pays a player’s clause or a player tells us that he has a very attractive offer, it can affect things. The market is open and there can be unwanted exits."

Foyth joined Villarreal from Tottenham Hotspur last season for a fee of €16 million. He was an integral part of the side that reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season.

The Argentine missed training on Wednesday (August 17) due to a minor injury which added to the speculations regarding a move. However, it is unlikely that the Catalan club will be able to afford a sum of €42 million at the moment to secure Foyth's signature.

Barca recently acquired Joules Kounde from Sevilla for a fee of €55 million. Andreas Christensen also arrived at the Camp Nou from Chelsea on a free transfer.

Gerard Pique has reportedly refused a move away from FC Barcelona

According to El Nacional, FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was offered a deal by Italian giants Juventus. However, the Spanish superstar has turned down the proposal in a bid to stay at his boyhood club.

The Bianconerri are on the lookout for a central defender after Giorgio Chiellini and Mathijs de Ligt recently left the club.

Pique, meanwhile, has been demoted to a substitute role from being an undisputed starter in recent times. Loss of form, off-field issues and the emergence of better contenders for his centre-back position have seen his stock at Barca plummet. While the arrivals of Kounde and Christensen could further push him down the pecking order, the 35-year-old wants to fight to regain his spot.

