"The men making us watch MLS" "Dream team" - Fans react as Lionel Messi poses alongside David Beckham in new Inter Miami kit

A snap of Lionel Messi posing in his new Inter Miami kit alongside David Beckham has sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

Messi was confirmed as an Inter Miami player on Saturday (June 15), joining on a two-year deal with the option of a third. He joins an MLS side that are co-owned by the legendary Beckham.

The duo were snapped together with Lionel Messi donning the new Inter Miami kit. It's the first time the pair have been seen together since the Argentine icon sealed his move to DRV PNK Stadium.

Lionel Messi has now left Europe after spending the majority of his career at Barcelona before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. The legendary forward has followed in the footsteps of Beckham who too left Europe for the MLS in 2007 when he joined LA Galaxy from Real Madrid.

Beckham helped put the MLS on the map with many star names soon arriving in the United States afterwards. The likes of Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Wayne Rooney all headed to America in the latter stages of their careers.

The picture of the duo together has sparked a frenzy online with many clamoring to see Messi in action in the MLS. One fan alluded to this:

"The men making us watch MLS."

Another fan described the duo as a dream team:

"Dream team."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Lionel Messi and David Beckham's snap together:

Lionel Messi and David Beckham on the Argentine icon's move to Inter Miami

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is eager to get started in Miami.

Lionel Messi has given a statement regarding his blockbuster move to Inter Miami. The legendary forward to helping David Beckham's project at DRV PNK Stadium move forward (via ESPN):

“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States. This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.”

David Beckham is equally as excited that Messi has opted to join the Herons and alluded to their friendship with one another. He said (via The Mirror):

"I couldn't be prouder that a player of Leo's caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person, and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can't wait to see Leo take to the pitch."

Messi is expected to make his debut on July 21 in Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium. Beckham will likely be in attendance to watch the Argentine icon in action for his MLS franchise for the first time.