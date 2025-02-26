“The message is clear" - Ex-PGMOL chief reacts as FA hand Liverpool boss Arne Slot 2-match suspension

Ex-PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has explained the two-match suspension received by Liverpool manager Arne Slot from the FA for an incident that happened in the 2-2 Premier League draw at Everton earlier this month.

The tempestuous Merseyside derby - the last-ever at Goodison Park - saw the Toffees snatch a dramatic late equaliser to force a share of the spoils in a four-goal thriller. Abdoulaye Doucoure's celebrations seemingly angered Curtis Jones of the Reds, leading to a brawl.

After full-time, Reds boss Slot was deemed to be aggressive in his handshake with the referees, for which he and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff received red cards and respectively fined £70,000 and £7000.

Explaining Slot's two-game ban, an FA statement read (as per Football365):

"It was alleged that the Liverpool head coach acted in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour towards both the match referee and an assistant referee after the match had finished. Arne Slot admitted the charge, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a two-match touchline suspension and £70,000 fine.

"It was alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way following the final whistle. Everton and Liverpool admitted the charges, and the Regulatory Commission imposed £65,000 and £50,000 fines on them respectively following a hearing."

Hackett told Football Insider (as per Football 365) about the action against Slot:

“The message is clear from the Football Association that they will take action on misconduct. They must be consistent in their sanctions.”

Slot's side are on course for their first Premier League title in five years, going 11 points clear at the top following a 2-0 win at four-time defending champions Manchester City at the weekend.

Everton 2:2 Liverpool - A recap

Reds boss Arne Slot

In the February 13 clash at Goodison Park, Everton opened the scoring through Beto in the 11th minute, but Alexis Mac Allister equalised for Liverpool five minutes later.

Mohamed Salah's 73rd-minute strike looked set to give all three points to Arne Slot's side. However, James Tarkowski's 98th-minute equaliser ensured that it wouldn't be the case.

In a chaotic end to the match, both teams finished with 10 men, with Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton and the Reds' Curtis Jones getting sent off as a stalemate ensued.

