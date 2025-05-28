"The millions that UCL gives for him is the best" - Mourinho calls out Tottenham chairman as they defeat Manchester United to win UEL

Jose Mourinho has aimed a sly dig at Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy following the Europa League win over Manchester United. Spurs defeated the Red Devils 1-0 in the final last week to secure passage into the UEFA Champions League.

Both clubs have endured a forgettable campaign, with the north London side finishing 17th in the Premier League table. However, the Europa League win ensured that Ange Postecoglou's team had something to cheer about at the end of the season.

Manchester United have had no such luck, though, as Ruben Amorim's men finished 15th in the league table. Mourinho, interestingly, spent time at both clubs, although both his reigns ended in a whimper.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Fenerbahce manager stated that while everyone associated with Spurs will celebrate a title, Daniel Levy will be pleased with the Champions League money.

"The impact is obvious, Tottenham plays Champions League and of course for Mr Levy, the millions that the Champions League gives for him is the best news. For the fans, for the players, for Ange, it's a title" said Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho took charge of Manchester United in the summer of 2016. He oversaw 144 games in charge, winning 84 and losing 28, before leaving in December 2018. By then, the Portuguese had won the Europa League and the EFL Cup at Old Trafford.

Mourinho went on to join Tottenham Hotspur in November the following year and stayed in charge until April 2021. The Portuguese registered 44 wins and 23 defeats from 86 games for Spurs. He was, notably, sacked just a few days before their Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, which they lost under Ryan Mason.

Will Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United lock horns for Rayan Ait-Nouri?

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Manchester United are considering a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to Football 365. Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the Algerian, while acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester City are eyeing the player as well.

The Red Devils invested in Patrick Dorgu to strengthen their left wing-back position in January. However, with Tyrell Malacia no longer in Ruben Amorim's plans and Luke Shaw linked with an exit, Ruben Amorim could target another full-back this summer.

Ait-Nouri has registered five goals and seven assists from 41 games for Wolves this season and could be a fine addition to Manchester United's squad. However, interest from Manchester City could spell trouble for both the Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur. The Cityzens are a little light at left-back and want to address the position this summer.

