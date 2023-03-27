"The most minor thing can make a world of difference" - Sergio Aguero predicts outcome of Chelsea vs Real Madrid UCL quarterfinal

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero believes Real Madrid have the edge over Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. The former footballer added that Los Blancos thrive in the top-tier European competition, and could do so once again next month.

The Blues have been drawn against the Spanish giants in the quarterfinals this season. It marks the third consecutive time the two sides will meet in the Champions League knockout stages. The winners of this tie will face either Bayern Munich or Manchester City in the semifinal.

Speaking to Stake, Aguero claimed that Real Madrid will go in as the favorites in this tie. The legendary forward said:

"Graham Potter hasn't managed Chelsea for that much time, has he? And he's been there during a time with many players coming and going, lots of high-profile injuries.

"Going straight into major competitions isn't what one would advise. He needs more time to get great results. That's what we saw during his time at Brighton, and he'll surely find a way to repeat that success at Chelsea."

The former Manchester City star added:

"I can't just ignore the past and present of Real Madrid – they are the likely winners of this tie. But it isn't over until we see how the games play out.

"Sometimes, the most minor thing can make a world of difference. Granted, Madrid is tried and true in these kinds of matches. Their history – and recent showings – prove as much. They'll be the toughest of oppositions."

Aguero lost the 2021 Champions League final to the Blues and knows that they can spring a surprise. He said:

"That said, Chelsea has bolstered their squad with fantastic players. They have some level of adaptation to do, that may trip them up. But I wouldn't expect that to make it an easy match for Real Madrid. Still, Madrid's got the edge here."

The first leg of the tie will take place on April 12 at the Santiago Bernabeu, while the second will be six days later at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea have produced close encounters

Chelsea and Real Madrid have faced off four times in the UEFA Champions League, with all of their meetings coming in the last two seasons. The Blues have won twice, while Los Blancos have registered one win, with one game ending in a draw.

However, both sides managed to win the tie once each. Chelsea drew 1-1 in Madrid and then won 2-0 at home to win the semifinal tie 3-1 on aggregate in the 2020-21 season.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, beat the Premier League giants 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of last season's quarterfinals. The Blues bounced back to win by the same scoreline in normal time at the Bernabeu. However, the Spanish giants scored again in extra-time to win the tie.

The winner of this match-up has notably gone on to win the tournament in the last two seasons.

