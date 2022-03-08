“The mistakes he is making are damaging his ability” – Dimitar Berbatov urges Ralf Rangick to drop Manchester United star

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has suggested that Ralf Rangnick should drop Red Devils captain Harry Maguire from his starting lineup.

The Old Trafford outfit suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez scored two goals each for Pep Guardiola's side, while Jadon Sancho netted a consolation goal for Manchester United.

While the entire Red Devils squad was the subject of severe criticism following the match, pundits and fans were not particularly pleased with Maguire's display. Many believe the Englishman could have done better for De Bruyne's goals, while the ball deflected off him for Mahrez's first.

𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🐝 @LJxmes Harry Maguire has to be the worst signing this club has ever made Harry Maguire has to be the worst signing this club has ever made

Berbatov has now insisted that Maguire's mistakes on the pitch are limiting his ability to lead the team. The former Manchester United frontman went on to urge Red Devils interim manager Rangnick to drop the centre-back from the lineup. He wrote in his Betfair column:

"I played with some great leaders at United, such as Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney, and when things are not going well for the team the finger is always pointed at the captain. Harry Maguire can perform better. He knows that. The mistakes he is making are damaging his ability to lead the team. He needs to correct his positioning and work on his decision-making."

"It's not easy, when you are under pressure, but I have been there and that is the nature of playing for a top club. It is part of being a professional. You need to deal with it. Ralf Rangnick can step in here. Maybe he needs to give Maguire a rest and give somebody else a chance."

Maguire has made 29 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit so far this season. It remains to be seen if Rangnick will drop the defender from his lineup following his poor performance against Manchester City.

Eric Bailly irked by Harry Maguire continued presence in Manchester United lineup

Many believe Harry Maguire has been nowhere near his best this season. Eric Bailly is among those who believe the Englishman does not deserve to keep his place in the Manchester United lineup, according to reports.

Transfer News @TransfersLlVE Eric Bailly is believed to be extremely annoyed by the continued presence of Harry Maguire in the starting XI for Man Utd. Bailly is open to leaving the club. Eric Bailly is believed to be extremely annoyed by the continued presence of Harry Maguire in the starting XI for Man Utd. Bailly is open to leaving the club. https://t.co/XDDYMS4k9t

As per the Manchester Evening News, Bailly is not pleased to see Maguire continue to be named in the starting eleven despite his poor performances this term. The Ivorian has only amassed seven appearances this season and is frustrated by his lack of playing time.

