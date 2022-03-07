Eric Bailly ‘irked’ by continued presence of Manchester United star in starting line-up: Reports

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is not pleased with Harry Maguire's continued inclusion in the Red Devils lineup, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Old Trafford outfit currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with 47 points from 28 matches. Fourth-placed Arsenal, who enjoy a one-point lead over them, also have three games in hand. Manchester United could thus miss out on Champions League football next season.

Apart from the results on the pitch, things do not appear to be going well for the Red Devils behind the scenes. Several players are reportedly not happy with the club's team selection this season.

According to the aforementioned source, Bailly, in particular, has been left irritated by Maguire's continued presence in the team. The Ivory Coast international does not appear to be happy with his playing time, while the 29-year-old continues to be picked despite his poor form.

Bailly has made just seven appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season. Maguire, on the other hand, has played a total of 29 matches despite often being criticised for his performances.

Manchester United were without Raphael Varane for their trip to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Bailly, though, could only secure a place on the bench, with Ralf Rangnick opting for Maguire and Victor Lindelof as his centre-back pairing.

Bailly has a contract with the Premier League giants until the summer of 2024. However, the 27-year-old is reportedly open to leaving Old Trafford at the end of the current season.

The centre-back only extended his contract with the Red Devils last year. Bailly, though, could not be at the club to see through his deal as things stand.

Eric Bailly not the only star unhappy with Manchester United team selection

According to the report, Diogo Dalot is baffled by his withdrawal from the team. The 22-year-old started eight consecutive matches at right-back before being replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka against Leeds United last month.

Sean Gillen @SeanGillen16 How Diogo Dalot has lost his place to Wan-Bissaka I will never know. How Diogo Dalot has lost his place to Wan-Bissaka I will never know.

Dean Henderson is another player who is not happy with his playing time at Manchester United this season. The goalkeeper only has three appearances to his name this season, with none of them being in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is reportedly ready to put an end to his association with the Red Devils in the summer. He is keen to secure regular playing time ahead of the FIFA World Cup in November.

