“The moment was a bit crazy” - Alexis Mac Allister recalls how Mohamed Salah told him about Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has revealed his reaction when teammate Mohamed Salah told him about manager Jurgen Klopp's exit.

The affable German is leaving Anfield this summer after nine seasons in charge, with burnout cited as the reason. Klopp has massively transformed the fortunes of the club since arriving in late 2015.

He lifted a side in transition to one of the best in England and Europe, winning every title on offer along the way, except the UEFA Europa League, which the Reds could win this season.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister arrived at Anfield last summer. Describing his reaction to learning about Klopp'sf exit, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner said (as per Tribal Football via TyC Sports):

"The moment was a bit crazy. We found out five minutes before it was publicly known in an unusual meeting. I was sitting next to (Mohamed) Salah. I asked him (what was said), and he told me, 'the coach is leaving'. I thought he was leaving at that moment, but after he told me, I understood.

“It’s a personal decision. He has been here for many years, and we want the best for him. This motivated us much more because we have to make it very special. His departure has to be very nice.”

In Klopp's final season in charge, the Reds are pursuing an unprecedented quadruple. They lead the Premier League after 26 games, won the EFL Cup, and reached the Europa League Round of 16 and the FA Cup fifth round.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are coming off their first title of the season, beating Chelsea on penalties on Sunday (February 25) to win their tenth EFL Cup, thanks to captain Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute headed winner.

Klopp's side next take on Southampton at home on Wednesday (February 28) as a place in the FA Cup quarterfinal beckons. Following that game, the Reds return to Premier League action three days later, taking on Nottingham Forest away.

The Premier League leaders are looking to emulate Manchester United (1999) and Manchester City (2023) as the only English sides to win the continental treble. The Reds could trump both Manchester sides if they go on to win the quadruple.