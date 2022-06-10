"The moment I knew it would be outstanding" -Jurgen Klopp sends incredible message to Mohamed Salah after Liverpool star wins PFA award

Jurgen Klopp sent an incredible message to Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool star won the PFA Player Of The Year award. The German manager revealed he knew the Egyptian would be outstanding on the pitch from the moment he met him in person.

Liverpool signed Salah from AS Roma for a reported £36.5 million fee that could rise to £43 million based on add-ons. The former Chelsea forward immediately hit the ground running at Anfieldand has been a vital part of Klopp's era at the club.

Speaking about Salah's success at Liverpool and why the PFA awards mean more, Klopp was quoted by LiverpoolECHO saying:

"What I really love about this prize is that it's voted for by the players. That's the one prize that you should be interested in."

Continuing to talk about the forward, the manager added:

"I saw that [how Salah could improve] when we scouted him and I saw a lot of videos of Mo, and he was not the finishing monster that we see now. I was incredibly excited about the chance to work with him. Yes, we spoke, that was a very good talk. But we all need longer to know about a person. The moment I knew it would be outstanding was when I knew him as a person. Because he's full of desire, he never stops developing and he's a workhorse. I know we say it a lot but he's really the first in [training] - maybe Millie [James Milner] beats him from time to time - and he's the last out.

"So treatment, gym work, all these kinds of things. On the pitch, if you tell Mo because of the intensity of the games' Mo, you go in now. Thank you very much'. [He says] 'I'm good, I'm good'. So he deserves it absolutely, and that's why he's the second time winner of this wonderful trophy. Well deserved, Mo, by the way!"

What next for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool?

Salah has confirmed that he will be staying at Anfield next season. He has just over a year left on his current deal and talks over a new one are yet to reach a conclusion.

